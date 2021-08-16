Justin Bieber Shares Rare Photos With All His Siblings Celebrating Little Sister Bay’s 3rd Birthday

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share several new photos of his little sister Bay’s 3rd birthday celebration and some included him and his wife Hailey Baldwin happily posing outside with all of his ‘familia.’

Justin Bieber, 27, gave his fans a rare look into a family gathering in celebration of his half-sister Bay‘s 3rd birthday on Aug. 16. The singer shared a post that included several pics from the exciting day on Instagram and they seemed to show off the sweet bond between him and his siblings. In one pic, he and his wife Hailey Baldwin, 24, can be seen smiling while posing with Bay and Justin’s half-brother Jaxon, 11, as well as his other two sisters, half-sister, Jazmyn, 13, and stepsister, Allie, 14.

Another pic shows the lovebirds posing with his siblings once again as well as his dad Jeremy Bieber, 46, and his wife Chelsey Bieber while standing in front of a fence with pretty green grass behind it, and a third pic shows Justin and Hailey posing with just the birthday girl while standing in front a large display of pastel-colored balloons. In the snapshots, most of the Bieber family members wore bright colorful outfits.

Justin’s outfit included a turquoise and tan short-sleeved button-down shirt with a patchwork floral pattern and matching shorts while Hailey wore a short-sleeved black shorts jumpsuit with a white collar and a daisy pattern all over it. Little Bay looked adorable in a baby blue summer dress with a white and pink floral pattern.

“Happy birthday bay,” Justin captioned one pic while writing, “Ma familia” alongside another.

Justin’s latest pics aren’t the first ones he’s shared of his siblings but he doesn’t do it often. In Jan., he shared cute pics of Jaxon posing at a playground and last year, he shared a precious photo of Bay posing with a teddy bear that was wearing a tiny yellow shirt from Justin’s clothing company, Drew. He’s also appeared with his family on the red carpet of events, including the 2016 Grammy Awards, where he posed with Jaxon while the brothers both wore classy suits.

Justin’s big family is mostly the result of his dad. Shortly after Jeremy and Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, had him, they separated and Jeremy went on to have Jazmyn and Jaxon with his ex-girlfriend Erin Wagner. After they split, he went on to marry Chelsey, who is the mother of Allie, whom she had from a previous relationship. Jeremy and Chelsey then had Bay in 2018.