See Pics

Justin Bieber Shares Rare Photos With All His Siblings Celebrating Little Sister Bay’s 3rd Birthday

Shutterstock
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber'Justin Bieber: Seasons' TV show premiere, Regency Bruin Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2020
*EXCLUSIVE* Milos, GREECE - Out in the Greek sunshine, the Canadian Superstar Justin Bieber and his wife, The American Model Hailey Bieber put on a rather amorous display spotted on their romantic getaway on the Greek island of Milos. The couple were spotted out on their boat and setting the temperatures soaring by packing on the PDA with a passionate kiss out in the Greek sunshine. Justin wore a 'Drew' printed blue top with Hailey wearing a sexy striped orange bikini and blue shirt top. **SHOT ON 06/28/2021** Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -Loving couple Justin and Hailey Bieber go shopping through the streets of Brickell in downtown Miami in the midst of a lot of security. The singer had drawn accusations of cultural appropriation when he debuted his new 'do earlier this week. The singer's highly anticipated comeback tour that was set to start in June has been pushed back to 2022. *Shot on May 1, 2021* Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber gives Hailey a helping hand as they arrive at the Nice Guy to celebrate his new album release party with friends in West Hollywood. 25 Mar 2021 Pictured: Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Photog Group/Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA742289_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share several new photos of his little sister Bay’s 3rd birthday celebration and some included him and his wife Hailey Baldwin happily posing outside with all of his ‘familia.’

Justin Bieber, 27, gave his fans a rare look into a family gathering in celebration of his half-sister Bay‘s 3rd birthday on Aug. 16. The singer shared a post that included several pics from the exciting day on Instagram and they seemed to show off the sweet bond between him and his siblings. In one pic, he and his wife Hailey Baldwin, 24, can be seen smiling while posing with Bay and Justin’s half-brother Jaxon, 11, as well as his other two sisters, half-sister, Jazmyn, 13, and stepsister, Allie, 14.

Another pic shows the lovebirds posing with his siblings once again as well as his dad Jeremy Bieber, 46, and his wife Chelsey Bieber while standing in front of a fence with pretty green grass behind it, and a third pic shows Justin and Hailey posing with just the birthday girl while standing in front a large display of pastel-colored balloons. In the snapshots, most of the Bieber family members wore bright colorful outfits.

Justin’s outfit included a turquoise and tan short-sleeved button-down shirt with a patchwork floral pattern and matching shorts while Hailey wore a short-sleeved black shorts jumpsuit with a white collar and a daisy pattern all over it. Little Bay looked adorable in a baby blue summer dress with a white and pink floral pattern.

“Happy birthday bay,” Justin captioned one pic while writing, “Ma familia” alongside another.

Related Gallery

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Most Romantic Date Nights -- Photos

Montecito, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin having a romantic dinner at Lucky's Steak house in Montecito. Justin recently was hit with a lot of backlash from friends after plugging Morgan Wallen's album on his instagram story. Justin later deleted the post and apologized saying he did not know abou Morgan's n-word scandal. He later went on to explain that it bought up 'painful memories' for him and he was fortunate to have friends educate him on the "horrifying origin of the n word.'' *Shot on August 4, 2021*Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey BaldwinBACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at an art show in LA. 26 Jul 2021 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774307_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin Bieber and Hailey do date night with sushi ahead if his LA performance in a couple days. 21 Jul 2021 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA773190_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Justin’s latest pics aren’t the first ones he’s shared of his siblings but he doesn’t do it often. In Jan., he shared cute pics of Jaxon posing at a playground and last year, he shared a precious photo of Bay posing with a teddy bear that was wearing a tiny yellow shirt from Justin’s clothing company, Drew. He’s also appeared with his family on the red carpet of events, including the 2016 Grammy Awards, where he posed with Jaxon while the brothers both wore classy suits.

Justin’s big family is mostly the result of his dad. Shortly after Jeremy and Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, had him, they separated and Jeremy went on to have Jazmyn and Jaxon with his ex-girlfriend Erin Wagner. After they split, he went on to marry Chelsey, who is the mother of Allie, whom she had from a previous relationship. Jeremy and Chelsey then had Bay in 2018.