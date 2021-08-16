Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Her New Arm Tattoo, The Start of Her Full Arm Sleeve — Photo

Jada Pinkett-Smith made her Instagram followers stop scrolling after she showed off a new arm tattoo and her future plans for a sleeve!

Jada Pinkett Smith has some new ink! The Red Table Talk host took to Instagram on August 15 and revealed a glimpse at what she intends to be the first tattoo of many more to come on her right arm.

“I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now! Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma,” the 49-year-old actress captioned her post. Jada also added a few hashtags, naming the goddesses she had inked on her arm: “#MataSita, #Allat, #Oshun and #QuanYin.”

The A-lister wore a mint green sweatshirt with matching pants while posing for the snapshot. She looked stunning as always with a natural makeup look, and finished off her casual chic ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and several gold and diamond bracelets.

Fans and celebs alike flooded to the comments section to gush over the mother-of-two’s fresh ink. “Beautiful,” Priyanka Chopra commented, adding “Jai mata di” which translates to “Hail mother Goddess.” Celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly wrote, “Wowwwww,” followed by several clapping emojis.

The Girls Trip star also debuted a new ‘do in July, so now the Emmy Award-winner has a fresh set of tattoos to go with her new look. Jada took a page from daughter Willow Smith‘s hair handbook and shaved her head, sharing the head-turning results on Instagram. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” she captioned the post, sharing a screenshot of Willow’s Instagram photo of the pair. “My 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”