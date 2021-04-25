Hailey Baldwin Looks Just Like A Barbie Doll In Bright Pink Dress Stepping At Dinner — Pics

Hailey Baldwin has stunned in a designer mini dress with a matching jacket and handbag while dining out in Los Angeles.

Hailey Baldwin has stepped out in a pink mini dress for a night on the town. The 24-year-old supermodel rocked a skintight Bottega Veneta ensemble with a matching blazer and handbag for dinner with her stylist Maeve Reilly. The pair dined out at celebrity hotspot Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on April 24. Hailey, who is married to Canadian crooner Justin Bieber, slicked her tresses back into a top knot, and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and towering, pink pumps.

It comes just a few weeks after Hailey, who recently launched a YouTube channel, revealed her skincare routine. She shared the exact products she uses with her followers in the new clip, and detailed her nighttime routine, which includes the Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum by Biba Los Angeles ($85). “I’m going to start with an oil cleanser because I have a lot of make-up on and I don’t use make-up wipes,” she began, explaing she doesn’t like cleansers that are “super foamy.” She added, “I prefer a milky, hydrating, nourishing wash.”

Hailey continued, “My standard when I go to bed at night is that if I’m not getting into bed looking like a glazed doughnut, then I’m not doing the right thing,” she joked. “Find yourself a moisturizer that helps you look like a glazed doughnut at the end of the day.” The supermodel also revealed to fans her go-to product for a breakout: star-shaped pimple stickers. “If I’m breaking out, you’ll always see these on,” she explained.

She also appeared in her pal Kylie Jenner‘s latest Instagram photo. The 23-year-old cosmetics mogul gave fans a glimpse inside her glamorous life with a new IG “photo dump”. The mom-of-one shared a series of pics and videos on April 22, including a shot with her big sis Kendall Jenner, 25, and Hailey. The trio snuggled up together in what appeared to be a living room, with Hailey donning a black strapless top and loose, light wash jeans.