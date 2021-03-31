‘Red Table Talk’: Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She’s Been ‘Infatuated’ With & ‘Swooned’ Over Women

The actress shared the details before interviewing Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts.

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that – while she’s never been in love with a woman – she’s been “infatuated” a couple of times. The 49-year-old actress made the admission during the March 31 episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

The mom-of-two was discussing same-sex attraction with her co-hosts, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris (aka Gammy), and daughter Willow Smith. The trio were chitchatting about whether or not they’ve been attracted to women ahead of their interview with actress Niecy Nash who stunned fans with her surprise 2020 wedding to musician, Jessica Betts.

Agreeing with her mother that she’s never felt that way about a woman, Jada said, “It wasn’t for me either. I love being amongst women, but I never could connect to women romantically. But it’s not to say that it couldn’t be. You just never know.”

However, when her 20-year-old daughter Willow said she’d had her “fair share” of “swooning” over women, Jada conceded that she has done that too. “I’ve swooned a lot,” she said. “I will say that. I’ve had two times I’ve been like infatuated with a woman. I’ve swooned two times. Early, early on. Like 20.”

During the conversation Jada – who’s been married to actor Will Smith for 23 years – also revealed that Willow thinks that the Girls’ Trip star would date a woman if she were ever single again. “You just said something so interesting to me the other day, when you were like, ‘Mom, you think if anything ever happened with you and Dad, I think you could be with a woman.’ And I was like, ‘What?!’” the actress said.

Gammy went even further, admitting that – while she has never been attracted to a woman romantically – she has mulled over inviting a female into the bedroom with her husband. “I know I’ve thought about, ‘Oh wow a threesome might be really enjoyable,’” she said. “But [I] just could never… You know how I was raised with all that guilt and shame around sex. So, I definitely didn’t have the freedom to consider it as far as love is concerned.”

After admitting that she’s “always had an interest” in threesomes, Gammy explained to her daughter Jada exactly why. “It just seems like sexually it would be extremely pleasurable…” she said. “Absolutely, I’ve had conversations with my husband about it. But I just… think it’s too late in my life to be that experimental at this age… If I wasn’t willing to do it then, I’m still not willing to do it now.”

Later during the episode, which you can see in full above, Niecy Nash spilled the beans on how she fell in love with her wife, Jessica Betts. “I’ve never dated a woman in my life, until now,” admitted the Claws star who has been married twice before, both times to men.

“Labels are such an interesting thing…” the 51-year-old added, before saying, “A lot of people had said at the beginning, ‘Niecy Nash has finally come out.’ And I said, ‘Well, come out of where?’ Because I wasn’t in anywhere.

“I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life. I loved the boys I was with when I was with them and now this is who I love. I wasn’t living a lie or trying to make myself like a man. I liked them. I liked them real good. But now I’m on the new new.”