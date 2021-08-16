See Pics

Chris Hemsworth Is The Ultimate Doting Dad As He Takes 2 Of His Kids Surfing In Australia

chris hemsworth
KHAPGG / Ghosty / KHAPGG / BACKGRID
Chris Hemsworth 'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Byron Bay, AUSTRALIA - Chris Hemsworth showed off his godlike physique while surfing in his hometown of Byron Bay, Australia Pictured: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky BACKGRID USA 22 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Hemsworth filming a commercial on the streets in New York City. Chris Hemsworth out and about, New York, USA - 06 Dec 2019
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A clean shaven Chris Hemsworth plays with his kids at the beach in Sydney, Australia. It was all sand castles and surfing lessons with dad while mom Elsa Pataky is off working on a Netflix series. Aaron Grist, Chris' manager was shooting video with an iPhone gimbal of the momentous first waves for Chris' son at The Pass in Byron Bay, NSW. Pictured: Chris Hemsworth, Tristan Hemsworth, Sasha Hemsworth BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

It’s no secret that Chris Hemsworth is the sexiest dad & he is also the sweetest as he took 2 of his kids surfing while out in Australia.

When it comes to Chris Hemsworth, 38, he never ceases to amaze us. The Thor actor is both the hunkiest dad and the most devoted and he proved that when he took two of his kids – daughter India, 8, and one of his 7-year-old twin boys, surfing in Australia. The three of them looked to be having an amazing time as they all rocked their wetsuits while riding waves in the ocean. You can see the photos right HERE.

Chris Hemsworth proved what a great dad he is when he took two of his kids surfing in Australia. (KHAPGG / Ghosty / KHAPGG / BACKGRID)

Chris is always hanging out with his kids and he loves doing activities with them – especially surfing. We love that he’s been taking them out to surf since they were young and they are bound to be just as good as their dad at surfing.

While we loved seeing Chris hanging out with his kids, it was definitely an added bonus seeing him shirtless. The Avengers star has just wrapped up filming Thor: Love and Thunder and he had to get in some serious shape for the role. He is definitely in the best shape of his life and he shared with Men’s Health back in June 2019, how he stays in such great shape. He said to the magazine, “The truth is I do invest a lot of hours in the gym, and it’s backed up with eating a particular sort of diet and subscribing to a particular healthy lifestyle.”

Related Gallery

Hottest Shirtless Celebrities: Photos Of Justin Bieber, Adam Levine & More

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson shows off abs while soaking up the sun with his wife Sam. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been married to his wife for nearly a decade. The fact that she is 23 years older than him bothers other people more than it upsets them. Pictured: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Lensman / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Nerano, ITALY - Sting And Wife Trudie Styler enjoy a boat day and stop for a bite to eat while holidaying on the Amalfi Coast. They bumped into actress Jessica Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and stopped to say hello before returning to their yacht after lunch! Pictured: Sting And Wife Trudie Styler on holiday BACKGRID USA 18 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Shirtless Justin Bieber out for a hike in Los Angeles. 02 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin Bieber out for a hike in Los Angeles. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA705017_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Chris just celebrated his 34th birthday on August 11 and his family shared heartfelt posts about him, including his handsome brother, Liam, 31, who shared an Instagram post of the two of them wrestling shirtless under a waterfall. Liam simply captioned the photo, “Happy birthday @chrishemsworth.”