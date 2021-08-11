Liam Hemsworth Goes Shirtless Under A Waterfall With Brother Chris In Birthday Tribute For ‘Thor’ Star — Photo

Liam Hemsworth wished his brother Chris a happy birthday as the two hunks went shirtless under a waterfall.

It’s no secret that Liam Hemsworth, 31, and his brother Chris, 38, are the hunkiest siblings ever and they proved that in a new Instagram post. Liam wished his older brother a happy birthday when he posted a photo of the two of them wrestling shirtless under a waterfall. Liam simply captioned the photo, “Happy birthday @chrishemsworth.” Fans took to the comments to gush about the sexy brothers, writing a ton of hearts and lovestruck eyes emojis.

The brothers seem to love wrestling and fighting as they proved in this photo, and it seems like the Jonas Brothers are ready to take on the Hemsworth brothers in an MMA fight. Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas appeared on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when Joe, 31, announced, “We’re gonna take note from all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches and we’re gonna have a big UFC match. It’s gonna be us versus the Hemsworth brothers.”

Joe continued, “The Hemsworths haven’t emailed us back yet, but it’s gonna be big,” while Kevin, 33, joked, “Did you just say it’s going to be us against Thor?” referring to Chris’ Marvel character.

There’s nothing we love more than to see the Hemsworth brothers shirtless as the siblings are all insanely handsome. However, seeing a UFC match involving both the Hemsworth and Jonas brothers would seriously be a dream come true.