Joe Jonas Jokingly Challenges The Hemsworths In A ‘Brother Vs. Brother’ MMA Fight

Forget Jake Paul versus Floyd Mayweather. The hottest ticket in celebrity combat sports is Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas taking on all Luke, Liam, and Chris Hemsworth in a cage match!

The gauntlet has been thrown! During the Jonas Brothers’ appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the three brothers – Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas – talked about life, love, kids, and their upcoming memoir, Blood. When Jimmy Fallon pointed out that the title refers to the fact that they’re family, Kevin, 33, chimed in and said that it’s actually because they “wrote it with blood.” Joe, 31, decided to one-up his older brother. “Actually, that’s not the reason. We’re gonna take note from all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches and we’re gonna have a big UFC match,” said Jonas. “It’s gonna be us versus the Hemsworth brothers.”

“The Hemsworths haven’t emailed us back yet, but it’s gonna be big,” said Joe. “Did you just say it’s going to be us against Thor?” asked Kevin, referring to Chris Hemsworth. The thought of Chris, 37, and his brothers – Luke Hemsworth, 40, and Liam Hemsworth, 31 – squaring up with the Jonas Brothers made Jimmy panic. “Maybe there’s a couple of Hemsworths out there that we don’t know of that you could maybe challenge or something,” suggested Jimmy. “Ones who are a little bit closer to our height as well,” added Joe.

Nick, arguably the buffest of the Jonas brothers, was oddly silent during that segment, perhaps hoping to avoid getting sucked into a Jonas vs. Hemsworth MMA PPV. Or, maybe he didn’t want to get another cracked rib? As for Joe, he’ll need a few more SoulCycle courses if he’s going to match the Asgardian strength of the Thor: Love And Thunder star. While in Atlanta, Joe googled spin classes near where he was staying and found a “Jonas Brothers Vs. One Direction class.” Despite it being sold out, Joe headed over, only to find that 1D was winning the matchup.

Joe, perhaps to give his team a boost, decided to crash the course. “Hey! What’s good? What’s going on here?” asked the instructor, before they realized who had just walked in. “Holy sh-t! Wait, is this for real? Joe Jonas everybody! We’re real right now. This is live! This is live!” Joe then took over for the Instructor for a bit. “Can you imagine if you walked in and Harry Styles was already there?” commented Jordan McGraw on Joe’s IG video of the escapade. “Then you’d have to actually fight.” Apparently, Harry needs to take a number. Chris and his brothers have next.