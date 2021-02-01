See Pics

Chris Hemsworth & Chris Pratt Reunite As Their Marvel Characters On ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Set

Chris Hemsworth Chris Pratt
MTRX / BACKGRID
Chris Hemsworth 'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Byron Bay, AUSTRALIA - Chris Hemsworth showed off his godlike physique while surfing in his hometown of Byron Bay, Australia Pictured: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky BACKGRID USA 22 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Hemsworth filming a commercial on the streets in New York City. Chris Hemsworth out and about, New York, USA - 06 Dec 2019
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A clean shaven Chris Hemsworth plays with his kids at the beach in Sydney, Australia. It was all sand castles and surfing lessons with dad while mom Elsa Pataky is off working on a Netflix series. Aaron Grist, Chris' manager was shooting video with an iPhone gimbal of the momentous first waves for Chris' son at The Pass in Byron Bay, NSW. Pictured: Chris Hemsworth, Tristan Hemsworth, Sasha Hemsworth BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Political News Editor

Thor and Star Lord, together again. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted on the set of the new ‘Thor’ film all suited up as their heroes for the first time since ‘Endgame’!

Finally! Production is underway for the highly anticipated fourth Thor film, and it already looks epic. Stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted on the set in Sydney, Australia on February 1, already suited up to play Thor and Star Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder. The two actors were deep in conversation while waiting to film their next scene, surrounded by camera operators and… some sort of creature, as you can see in the second photo below.

Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth chat on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney, 2/1/21 (MTRX / BACKGRID)

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, was supposed to start filming last year, but production was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It appears that Thor is back in fighting shape. As Marvel fans may recall, Thor gained a beer belly and let his hygiene go in Avengers: Endgame after becoming depressed following The Blip. The God of Thunder’s now shredded, and rocking a tank top and high-waisted jeans.

There’s only a hint of Star Lord’s costume visible, but it appears that it’s had a little update. The Guardians of the Galaxy character used to rock a brown leather jacket. Now, it seems like there’s a leather vest and sweater involved!  The franchise crossover was set up at the end of Endgame. After the battle with Thanos and his goons ended, Thor flew off to space with the Guardians crew, leaving New Asgard in Valkyrie’s hands. Asgardians of the Galaxy, if you will.

Chris Hemsworth preps for a scene on the Thor: Love and Thunder set, 2/1/21 (MTRX / BACKGRID)

It’s unclear what’s happening on set while the two Chrises chat, but two of our other favorite Guardians characters were spotted on set: Nebula, played by Karen Gillan, and Kraglin, the Ravager played by Sean Gunn. Both Chrises have been prepping hard to channel their inner superheroes again. And that included a lot of time at the gym for Hemsworth, if that wasn’t obviously from the photo of his back and arms. Pratt hilariously begged him to stop lifting weights after seeing a photo of his progress on Instagram. He joked that his trainer “doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that.”