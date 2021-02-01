Chris Hemsworth & Chris Pratt Reunite As Their Marvel Characters On ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Set

Thor and Star Lord, together again. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted on the set of the new ‘Thor’ film all suited up as their heroes for the first time since ‘Endgame’!

Finally! Production is underway for the highly anticipated fourth Thor film, and it already looks epic. Stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted on the set in Sydney, Australia on February 1, already suited up to play Thor and Star Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder. The two actors were deep in conversation while waiting to film their next scene, surrounded by camera operators and… some sort of creature, as you can see in the second photo below.

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, was supposed to start filming last year, but production was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It appears that Thor is back in fighting shape. As Marvel fans may recall, Thor gained a beer belly and let his hygiene go in Avengers: Endgame after becoming depressed following The Blip. The God of Thunder’s now shredded, and rocking a tank top and high-waisted jeans.

There’s only a hint of Star Lord’s costume visible, but it appears that it’s had a little update. The Guardians of the Galaxy character used to rock a brown leather jacket. Now, it seems like there’s a leather vest and sweater involved! The franchise crossover was set up at the end of Endgame. After the battle with Thanos and his goons ended, Thor flew off to space with the Guardians crew, leaving New Asgard in Valkyrie’s hands. Asgardians of the Galaxy, if you will.

It’s unclear what’s happening on set while the two Chrises chat, but two of our other favorite Guardians characters were spotted on set: Nebula, played by Karen Gillan, and Kraglin, the Ravager played by Sean Gunn. Both Chrises have been prepping hard to channel their inner superheroes again. And that included a lot of time at the gym for Hemsworth, if that wasn’t obviously from the photo of his back and arms. Pratt hilariously begged him to stop lifting weights after seeing a photo of his progress on Instagram. He joked that his trainer “doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that.”