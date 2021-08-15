See Pics

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Share A Sweet Kiss At PDA Filled Lunch Date In London – Photos

*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - With a public display of affection en route to lunch, Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra and the American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas held hands as they walk through the streets of the capital. Nick looked casual in his Rock 33 top and showed off his wealth by wearing a Richard Mille watch as his wife Priyanka wore her striped patterned jumpsuit and heart-shaped earrings as she held a bottle in hand which she brought to the table at the Beach Blanket Babylon Restaurant in London's Notting Hill.
News Writer & Reporter

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed food at the Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in London’s Notting Hill with friends and were all smiles as they cozied up to each other.

Nick Jonas, 28, and Priyanka Chopra, 39, looked very much like a couple in love during one of their latest outings. The husband and wife joined friends for a lunch date at Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in London, England on Aug. 12 and couldn’t help but show off a lot of PDA, including a sweet kiss while sitting at the outdoor table. They also enjoyed a lot of laughs while having sitting in front of food and drinks and held hands while walking outside of the restaurant.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share a kiss in London. (BACKGRID)

During the outing, Nick wore a white jersey top and black pants while Priyanka donned a gray and tan long-sleeved patterned button-down top with matching pants. The singer added white sneakers and sunglasses to his look and the actress also added white sneakers and sunglasses to hers. She topped of her fashionable outfit with jewelry as some of her long locks were down and some were pulled up into a high ponytail.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra walking outside the restaurant they enjoyed lunch at. (BACKGRID)

Nick and Priyanka’s London lunch comes a week after they were seen staying close while leaving the Crown London Aspinalls Casino. They held hands as they flaunted fashionable outfits, including a blue patchwork sweater and gray pants for Nick and a long-sleeved black dress for Priyanka. They also both wore black face masks to keep safe.

When Nick and Priyanka aren’t spending time on outings, they’re sharing their love for each other on social media. They both posted photos from the day they got engaged back in 2018 to celebrate the three-year anniversary of the romantic occasion on July 19. Nick’s showed them sitting at a table by the water as they smiled at the camera and Priyanka showed off her incredible diamond ring, and Priyanka’s also showed off her ring in a close-up of them holding hands.

My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you ❤️, she wrote in the caption. 