Tweet

Lizzo Hilariously Shoots Her Shot With Drake On Twitter After Name Dropping Him On ‘Rumors’

Lizzo & Drake
Kathy Hutchins/Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Lizzo arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. Arrivals - 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Lizzo 40th Brit Awards, Press Room, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 18 Feb 2020 Wearing Dundas, Custom
Lizzo 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Lizzo 47th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019 Wearing Valentino, Custom View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Persistence! After confessing she has yet to hook up with Drake, Lizzo took the opportunity to flirt with the Canadian rapper on Twitter.

Lizzo has some serious game (and no shame) when it comes to flirting! The 33-year-old took to Twitter to shoot her shot with handsome Drake, 34. “Hey big head @Drake,” she tweeted on Aug. 13 after the release of her new song “Rumors” with Cardi B. Of note, “big head” is a slang term that for a cocky or conceited person.

The flirty social media post came fresh off the release of the summer jam, which name checks the Canadian rapper. “No, I ain’t f— Drake yet (Ha),” Lizzo sang-rapped on the song, appearing to confirm he’s on her list of celeb crushes (along with Chris Evans). Drake has yet to reply to the bold move, but the fans would be more than here for this potential superstar romance.

Ahead of dropping the sexy tune, produced by “Truth Hurts” collaborator Ricky Reed, the Detroit native teased the Drake mention. “I just thought [the line] would be so funny to say…I just feel like women, there’s so many times where girls’ names get dropped in songs because they’re fine,” she confessed to on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily to host Zane Lowe on Aug. 12. The GRAMMY winner went on to reveal she does actually know the “Hotline Bling” rapper. “I have a small relationship with him. He’s very cool,” she added.

As fans know, Lizzo has a history of being bold with her potential romantic pursuits! The singer didn’t hold back, for example, when she saw Niall Horan, 27, at a London studio. “We’re passing in the corridor, I was like, ‘Ah! Lovely to meet you!’ Gave her a big hug,” Niall recounted to Jimmy Fallon back in 2019. After the former One Directioner complimented her “incredible” voice and said she was “smashing it,” Lizzo apparently retorted, “You can smash this!” The moment left Niall blushing. “I was just like, fair play…I actually started blushing myself!” he confessed.

Related Gallery

Drake -- Photos Of The Grammy-Winning Rapper

Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Hollywood, CA - Drake keeps a low profile as he appears to be arriving at an event solo but shortly after a mystery woman is seen entering the same event. Although Drake was surrounded by his entourage and the mystery women snuck in alone the two were said to have been linked at the event in Hollywood.Pictured: DrakeBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Lizzo
Lizzo poses at the GRAMMY Awards. (Kathy Hutchins/Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock)

Just recently, Lizzo also put her feelers out with longtime crush Chris Evans — hilariously pretending to be pregnant with his child. She went as far to DM him, prompting the actor to reply. “Listen, that Taurus, Gemini energy, honey, unmatched. It’s unmatched. He said that…. We have plans — well, we don’t have plans — but he did say he will come to a show and I was like, ‘okay, shots on me’,” she said to Andy Cohen on Aug. 13.

Drake
Lizzo flirted with Drake on both her new song and via Twitter! (Kathy Hutchins/Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock)

Shots aside, Lizzo had her own ideas of how the evening would play out. “So here’s my scenario. He’s naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in and I slowly just suck them off…,” she trailed off, before bursting out in laughter.