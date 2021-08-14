Amelia Hamlin, 20, Rocks Sexy White Bikini Top On Nobu Date Night With Scott Disick, 37 – Photos

Amelia Hamlin looked absolutely gorgeous as she stepped out on a date with BF Scott Disick! The pair were seen heading into ritzy sushi spot Nobu.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, sure knows how to turn it up on date night! The model sizzled in a white bikini style top with criss cross details as she stepped out to Nobu in Malibu with boyfriend Scott Disick, 38. The Talentless founder held Amelia’s hand as the two headed into the ocean front hot spot on Friday, Aug. 13. Amelia paired the revealing top with what appeared to be a low rise black pant for a ’90s inspired look.

The model’s hair and makeup was on point, too, as she opted to keep her brunette tresses center parted in a loose, beach wave curl, finishing her glam with a swipe of nude gloss. Scott was decidedly more casual than Amelia with a green puffer best and long sleeve shirt, along with a matching black leather baseball cap. “The Lord,” as fans love to call him, added a touch of bling with an iced out dog tag necklace hanging around his neck.

Despite their 18 year age difference, Scott and Amelia’s 10 month long romance appears to be going strong. Her mom Lisa Rinna, 58, recently shared her thoughts on the couple during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “How do you think I feel?” Lisa began answering the question to Andy, who brought up Scott and Amelia. “Listen, I will say this: Amelia’s very happy right now and you really want your kids to be happy, so Harry and I are very thrilled that she’s happy,” she added, referencing her husband of 24 years Harry Hamlin, 69.

Since linking up romantically around Oct. 2020, Scott and Amelia have been practically inseparable. They went public with a PDA-filled beach visit in Nov. 2020, followed by multiple trips to Miami, FL, where they haven’t been shy showing their love. Just recently, Amelia joined Scott and his kids Penelope, 9, Reign, 6, and Mason, 11, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, for a getaway in the Hamptons.

Back in May, Amelia also posted a sweet birthday tribute for her beau. “happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better,” she wrote on May 28. “i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you,” she added.