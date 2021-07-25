Scott Disick Sweetly Snuggles GF Amelia Hamlin As They Go For A Hamptons Boat Ride With Penelope, 9 — Photos

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are enjoying some quality time in the Hamptons, cuddling up under a designer blanket while out for a boat ride.

Scott Disick has snuggled up to his new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, while spending some quality time in the Hamptons. The 38-year-old took to Instagram on July 24 to share a pic of the couple getting cozy on a boat. Scott revealed they were joined by his daughter Penelope, 9, while vacationing in The Hamptons, the popular celeb hot spot east of New York City. In the pic, he and Amelia were wrapped up in an Hermes blanket to protect against the chilly ocean breeze.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna wore a white sweater while Scott cut an equally casual figure in a grey hoodie. “Hermes only to swim,” he captioned the photo. It comes just one week after Scott shared a pic to his Instagram story with Amelia and Reign posing on a dock. “Great night just a little smelly for reign out on these old docks,” he wrote, explaining why Reign was holding his nose shut with his left hand.

In the photo, Scott rocked camouflage sweatpants and a white tee, along with blue and white sneakers and platinum blonde hair. 20-year-old Amelia looked glam in a beige corset-style top and and high-waisted cream pants, which she paired with pointy-toe heels. The father-of-three also posted a pic of his daughter Penelope sitting on top of a Mercedes SUV. The nine-year-old, whom he shares with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian, cut a casual figure in a pink sweatsuit and slip-on shoes.

Scott and Amelia first sparked dating rumors in October 2020, however, the 18 year age gap has been a point of contention for Amelia’s mom Lisa. The Days of Our Lives alum confessed that her daughter told her she was just “friends” with Scott until Amelia sent her a photo of the two on the beach. At that point, Lisa said she knew there was “more to it” in a recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids. Hello?” she said on camera during the episode, which filmed in November. “I’m a lot nervous about it,” Lisa also added at the time.