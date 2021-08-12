See Pics

Rob Kardashian Drives $300K Rolls Royce In Rare New Photos Ahead Of Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Party

Broadimage/Shutterstock
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian at the Arrivals for the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30, 2011 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Arrivals for 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kim Kardashian West and brother Rob EA Sports Freestyle presents 'Facebreaker' Launch Party, Los Angeles, America - 03 Sep 2008 FaceBreaker is a boxing video game created by Fight Night developers, EA Canada. With a "cartoony" artistic style the game allows players to 'break' their opponents’ faces as it features 'real-time facial deformation'. The game also uses face-capture technology to allow players to capture and use their own image. As well as a host of normal characters there are several celebrity 'guest' characters, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Kim Kardashian.
Rob Kardashian Kardashian Khaos store opening, Las Vegas, America - 15 Dec 2011
Rob Kardashian RYU Restaurant grand opening, New York, America - 23 Apr 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday party this week, and we have the photos.

Rob Kardashian was photographed driving a purple metallic Rolls-Royce and wearing a casual white T-shirt as he headed to sister Kylie Jenner‘s 24th birthday party in Holmby Hills, California this week, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. SEE THEM HERE!

It was a rare sighting for the Kardashian sisters’ only brother, who is rarely photographed out and about. But Rob appeared to be in a fantastic mood as he sat behind the wheel of the $300,000 vehicle.

Rob Kardashian at Blac Chyna’s ‘Chymoji’ launch party in Los Angeles on May 10, 2016.(Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Despite not going out in public too frequently, Rob made a recent appearance on one of the final episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Rob was featured in a scene alongside Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kylie and Stormi Webster, during which he jokingly scolded his mom for bribing Stormi with a lollipop. However, he was only seen on-screen for a number of seconds, so he’s not too fond of being seen on the show either.

Related Gallery

Kylie Jenner's Sexiest Photos

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner looks fierce in a monochromatic green look while arriving for a night out at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Billionaire Cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner flaunts her curvy physique while heading to dinner in Beverly Hills. Kylie is a true trendsetter as she flawlessly pairs a beige middle cutout bodysuit with white stacked jeans and white heels.Pictured: Kylie JennerBACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner steps out wearing a stunning yellow dress with white boots and white handbag for a Sushi dinner at Nobu in West Hollywood, CA. 22 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA748702_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

But it must be noted that Rob looked incredibly thin during those few seconds on-screen. He wore a pair of shorts and a yellow t-shirt, and looked extremely slimmed down and happy while spending quality time with his family members. It was very cool to see.

Rob Kardashian on ‘KUWTK’ on April 1, 2021. (E!)

The last time Rob appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before that was during a birthday special for sister Kim Kardashian in October 2020. He also attended Kim’s birthday vacation at the end of October, and he was seen in some photos from the tropical trip. But other than that, Rob likes to keep to himself and stay out of the public eye. So it’s certainly nice to catch this new glimpse of him driving to Kylie’s birthday party.

Rob is currently raising his four-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, who he shares with ex, Blac Chyna.