Rebel Wilson Rocks Bike Shorts While ‘High Seas Sailing’ On Vacation –Video

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to share a video of herself ‘overcoming’ her ‘fear of heights’ while standing on a rising platform above the ocean and enjoying the gorgeous view.

Rebel Wilson, 41, is living her best life! The actress proved she’s continuing to enjoy her summer vacation when she shared a new video of herself conquering her fear of heights while wearing a stylish outfit. In the clip, she is with Entertainment Tonight host Carly Steel as they stand on a rising platform that’s enclosed by a railing and appears to be attached to a boat in the water.

They both look out at the gorgeous ocean view as the platform continues to rise as high as it can go. Rebel, who was wearing a yellow sweatshirt and matching bike shorts, blows a kiss and waves at the air as she goes up. She added sunglasses to her look and had her hair pulled back but some strands were still blowing in the wind as she enjoyed the memorable moment.

“High seas sailing onboard Twizzle,” Rebel captioned the video while also tagging Carly’s Instagram handle. It didn’t take long for people to respond and Carly was one of the first. “You were so brave! Overcoming fear of heights!” she exclaimed. Other followers also shared their thoughts on the wild activity.

“That’s amazing!” one wrote while another shared, “High. High. Higher up she goes.😮❤️.” A third complimented her fashion by writing, “Look so summery in yellow! Always in fashion!” and a fourth pointed out, “Awesome must been a great view to see and the breeze of the wind 😊.”

Before her latest video, Rebel has been sharing other pics and videos from her epic summer getaway. She’s visited various places, including Italy, and has looked incredible in each post as well as on photographed outings she’s had. Last week, she shared a snapshot of herself laying on a boat in a black bikini, sun hat, and sunglasses and before that, she shared photos of herself rocking a teal T-shirt, fitted white pants, sun hat, and sunglasses.