See Pic

Rebel Wilson Stuns In A Low Cut Black Top & Plaid Skirt As She Vacations In Italy – Photo

BACKGRID
Rebel Wilson poses for a photograph on the red carpet at the opening night of the multiple Award-winning new Australian show 'Muriel's Wedding The Musical' at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 23 March 2019. Muriel's Wedding the Musical is an Australian stage musical, based on the 1994 film. Opening night of Australian show Muriel's Wedding, The Musical, Melbourne, Australia - 23 Mar 2019
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Rebel Wilson is out for a hiking trip at popular Los Angeles landmark, Griffith Park. The star sported an eye-catching pair of fiery red cheetah printed yoga pants! Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Aspen, CO - Rebel Wilson rocks a Fendi jacket paired with Fendi snow boots as she wraps up a day of skiing with her boyfriend Jacob Busch and friends while out vacationing in Aspen. Pictured: Jacob Busch, Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Rebel Wilson goes on a solo 2 HOUR hike in L.A. The actress showed off her dramatic weight loss in a pair of PVC pants and black t shirt. Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Rebel Wilson perfected a fashionable summer look when she showed off a black top and matching plaid skirt while enjoying a meal and drinks with friends at a fancy restaurant in Italy.

Rebel Wilson, 41, looked incredible during one of her latest outings! The actress donned a black low-cut top under a black jacket and a knee-length plaid skirt with a Gucci belt as she went to a restaurant in Italy, where she’s been vacationing. She paired the outfit with light-colored sandals and carried a tan purse as she was photographed inside and outside the dining location.

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson looking fashionable in Italy. (BACKGRID)

The blonde beauty wore her locks down for the occasion and was seen sharing food and drinks with friends inside the restaurant. She appeared to be having a great time as she took in her surroundings at the fancy place.

The outing and stylish look comes just one day after she made headlines for sharing a gorgeous pic of herself rocking a black bikini on Instagram, which can be seen below. She was laying out on a boat in the water and paired the swimsuit with sunglasses and a sun hat that was decorated with a band of black beads. “Med-day ☀️,” she captioned the snapshot.

Related Gallery

Rebel Wilson Through The Years -- Pics Of Her Transformation

Rebel Wilson Variety 1st Annual Power Of Comedy Event, Los Angeles, America - 04 Dec 2010
Rebel Wilson 'Bridesmaids' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 28 Apr 2011
Rebel Wilson 'Pitch Perfect' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 24 Sep 2012

Rebel has been sharing a lot of awesome pics from her summer vacation, which has had her enjoying various locations, including Rome. She toured the Italian city and posed for cheeky photos with epic views while donning a teal T-shirt and white pants. She also wore a white sun hat that added to the eye-catching wardrobe.

When Rebel’s not busy exploring different countries, she’s making her fans laugh with her fun and random social media posts. In a post full of clips, the Australian talent channeled Britney Spears when she dressed up like the pop star in her music video for her hit 90s song “(You Drive Me) Crazy.” She had on a metallic green top with cut-out shoulders that was very similar to Britney’s from the video and black pants. The Pitch Perfect actress revealed the clips were from her upcoming film Senior Year, which is set to be released in 2022.