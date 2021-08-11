Gwen Stefani Gives Fans A Look At Her Preserved Vera Wang Wedding Gown & Flowers

‘The Voice’ coach gave fans a peek at the special flowers Vera Wang sent her, after she got married in a gorgeous gown from the designer.

Over a month after tying the knot with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani showed off the sweet letter and flowers that she received from her wedding dress‘s designer to congratulate her on the couple’s marriage and express what a “pleasure” it was to be such an important part of their special day. The 51-year-old singer showed the beautiful flowers that Vera Wang sent along to congratulate the couple in a Tuesday August 10 Instagram Story.

Gwen revealed the flowers in a hilarious video with her 45-year-old husband. Blake gripped fresh-picked white flowers and wore a black button-down, decorated with banana prints. She asked what he was doing. “Standing here like an idiot, because you told me to go get some flowers to put in the vase for dinner, and then I walk in and see this,” he said, as he gestured toward the gorgeous white bouquet sitting on their dinner table.

Besides the beautiful flowers, Gwen also received a box that had her wedding dress inside. She shared a note that she’d received from Vera herself. “What a true pleasure to have shared in your happiness by choosing us to dress you, not once, but twice. As an enormous fan, on behalf of me and my entire team, again thank you. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness,” the note read.

Gwen took a video of herself to thank the designer for the stunning gown. “Wow, Vera. Thank you so much for the gorgeous flowers,” she said. “It was literally a dream come true to be able to work with you and get married to Blake in your gown. I love you so much. Thank you.”

Blake and Gwen got married over the 2020 Fourth of July weekend, and it sounds like their ceremony was an absolute ball! Besides the gorgeous gown and the celebration with loved ones, Blake even debuted a song that he wrote for his bride as his wedding vows. As husband and wife, the couple have shown off just how happy they are with a few public musical performances since they wed!