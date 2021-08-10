See Pics

Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump In LBD As She Prepares To Welcome Baby No. 2

cardi b
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Offset, Cardi BHelmut Lang seen by Shayne Oliver show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2017
A pregnant Cardi B wears a leopard print dress as she and Offset head to BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. Cardi B and Rapper Offset attending the 2021 BET Awards earlier in the evening held at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. 27 Jun 2021 Pictured: Cardi B And Offset. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765768_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
Cardi B & Offset arrives to Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills. 22 Jan 2021 Pictured: Cardi B & Offset. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA728448_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

In a new maternity photo, Cardi B put her baby bump on full display while wearing a black mini dress and platform shoes.

Cardi B isn’t letting pregnancy keep her from dressing in the most stylish ensembles. The hot mama put her latest maternity look front-and-center in a new Instagram post on Aug. 9. In the series of pics, she’s wearing a little black dress with black and yellow platform shoes. Her hair is also colored yellow to match the shoes, along with neon nails. In one of the shots, she purposely posed sideways, so that her growing belly was the center of attention.

In addition to the images of herself, Cardi also shared some adorable new pics of her three-year-old daughter, Kulture. Kulture wore a yellow outfit and diamond necklace, and had a stylish purse, which was embellished with a rainbow design, by her feet. Her hair looked too cute, styled in braids and pulled back into a ponytail and bun. In one final shot, Cardi and Kulture actually posed next to each other in their coordinating outfits, with Kulture’s yellow clothes matching her mom’s shoes and hair.

“Me and my best friend for life,” Cardi captioned the image, along with green and yellow heart emojis. She also included a colorful, rainbow lollipop emoji, too. Cardi seems to be soaking up her last few months with Kulture as her only child, as she and her husband, Offset, will be welcoming baby number two sooner than later!

cardi b
Cardi B wearing a black dress at a 2018 pre-Grammys event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Los Angeles, CA - *PHOTOS OF Cardi's daughter, KULTURE TAKEN WITH PERMISSION* Cardi B & Offset share special moment at family dinner celebrating a birthday and Fathers Day. Cardi and Offset enjoyed dinner with about 15-20 people at Tao and happily posed for photos with their daughter who kept photobombing them as the couple posed for our photographer. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Offset and Cardi B American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Offset and Cardi B iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Nov 2018

When Cardi first confirmed her pregnancy at the BET Awards at the end of June 2021, she was already several months along. She took the stage for a performance with Offset’s group, Migos, and her bump was the star of the show. In the weeks leading up to the big event, Cardi expertly kept her stomach hidden in social media posts — even when she was wearing a crop top!

Cardi has not confirmed the sex of her second child, or when the baby is due. But, based on this latest bump pic, her delivery may be just around the corner!