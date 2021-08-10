Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump In LBD As She Prepares To Welcome Baby No. 2

In a new maternity photo, Cardi B put her baby bump on full display while wearing a black mini dress and platform shoes.

Cardi B isn’t letting pregnancy keep her from dressing in the most stylish ensembles. The hot mama put her latest maternity look front-and-center in a new Instagram post on Aug. 9. In the series of pics, she’s wearing a little black dress with black and yellow platform shoes. Her hair is also colored yellow to match the shoes, along with neon nails. In one of the shots, she purposely posed sideways, so that her growing belly was the center of attention.

In addition to the images of herself, Cardi also shared some adorable new pics of her three-year-old daughter, Kulture. Kulture wore a yellow outfit and diamond necklace, and had a stylish purse, which was embellished with a rainbow design, by her feet. Her hair looked too cute, styled in braids and pulled back into a ponytail and bun. In one final shot, Cardi and Kulture actually posed next to each other in their coordinating outfits, with Kulture’s yellow clothes matching her mom’s shoes and hair.

“Me and my best friend for life,” Cardi captioned the image, along with green and yellow heart emojis. She also included a colorful, rainbow lollipop emoji, too. Cardi seems to be soaking up her last few months with Kulture as her only child, as she and her husband, Offset, will be welcoming baby number two sooner than later!

When Cardi first confirmed her pregnancy at the BET Awards at the end of June 2021, she was already several months along. She took the stage for a performance with Offset’s group, Migos, and her bump was the star of the show. In the weeks leading up to the big event, Cardi expertly kept her stomach hidden in social media posts — even when she was wearing a crop top!

Cardi has not confirmed the sex of her second child, or when the baby is due. But, based on this latest bump pic, her delivery may be just around the corner!