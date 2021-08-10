Fashion

Brielle Biermann, 24, Slays In Sexy Plunging Dress With Side Cutouts

Brielle Biermann looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a skintight plunging dress with cutouts.


Brielle Biermann, 24, is always showing off her incredible figure in some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she rocked this sleeveless, plunging tan dress. The tight maxi dress featured a super low-cut neckline and massive cutouts on the sides that revealed her tiny waist. She styled the frock with a pair of metallic gold ankle-strap heels and sunglasses.

Brielle posted the photos of herself sitting on a lounge chair in the backyard with the caption, “loving #MyMOTF fit from SHEIN’s new premium label @motf_official Use my code “15BRIELLE” for an extra 15% off the entire @sheinofficial US site! #SHEINpartner”

Brielle has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from this dress, she recently rocked a skintight black midi dress with super skinny straps and a massive slit on the front of the skirt that revealed her toned legs. Another cute look from this same Vegas trip was her plunging V-neck white mini dress with a tightly ruched bodice and flared skirt.

When Brielle isn’t rocking cute mini dresses, she can usually be seen wearing sexy bikinis. This summer, Brielle has been rocking a new swimsuit every day and just a few weeks ago she showed off her insanely toned figure in a tiny leopard print Salty K bikini. It was the same exact two-piece that her mother, Kim Zolciak, and Brielle’s sister, Ariana Biermann, wore back on July 1 for a photoshoot.

