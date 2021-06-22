Brielle Biermann, 24, Rocks Cream White Bikini & Shows Off Her ‘Fresh Tan’ — See Photo

Take summer outfit cues from Brielle Biermann, who shared new photos of her bikini and tan.

Brielle Biermann appreciates a good tan. The Don’t Be Tardy star, 24, shared a series of selfies on Instagram on June 22 that showed off her new summer look. In the photos, Brielle is donned in a cream white bikini with tied sides. The TV personality paired the look with a white bucket hat in the first slide, offering the ultimate summer outfit inspo.

“There is no better feeling than having a fresh tan,” she captioned the post. Brielle’s new summer hue comes after she fielded plastic surgery rumors during a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live on May 9. Brielle, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, joined other Real Housewives kids for an after show and lambasted rumors that she had work done on her face in 2018.

“They think that you’ve had a lot of plastic surgery,” Brielle said of her critics. “They don’t realize that you look different when you’re 10-years-old to 24.” She added, “I hope I look f*cking different, alright.” The response prompted laughter from host Andy Cohen and other Housewives kids, including Gia Giudice, daughter of Teresa Giudice, and Briana Culberson, daughter of Vicki Gunvalson.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in March 2019, Brielle revealed that she will probably “redo” her entire body one day — and that the decision is nobody’s business, thank you very much. “If I want to redo my whole body, which one day I probably will, and my whole face and everything, it should not affect you!” she told HL. “It’s not your face, and quite frankly, you don’t have to look at it; just move on from life! I don’t know how you’re so bothered by my appearance! You do you!”

Brielle also added that the constant plastic surgery rumors can get too much. “Because you hear the same comment 24/7. It’s all day every day and it gets annoying,” she told HL. “Everybody has an opinion, good or bad, and it just gets annoying all of the time and you have to be like, ‘Listen, you don’t know what’s going on.'”