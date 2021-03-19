‘RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Was Axed From The New ‘Real Housewives’ Spinoff

Vicki Gunvalson claims she ‘had the contract signed’ but then ‘COVID hit…then crickets’ in an Instagram story on Mar. 19.

Vicki Gunvalson, 58, says she won’t be on Bravo’s Real Housewives spin-off — despite claiming she signed a contract to appear. The drama started when she re-posted Tamra Judge‘s Q&A post that said, “Repost this if you think it’s bulls–t Vicki isn’t on HW spinoff.” Vicki then added, “It’s bulls–t!! I had the contract signed by both parties in FEB then Covid hit… then crickets,” on March 19.

The post has since been deleted. Vicki, of course, is an OG in the Housewives world — starring on original franchise Real Housewives of Orange County from 2006 – 2019. Both Vicki and Tamra exited the show in 2020. Tamra, 53, also addressed rumors that the two women could potentially return for season 16. “I heard no decisions have been made yet,” the fitness mogul responded, which Vicki also re-posted via IG story.

Bravo’s “All-Stars” Housewives show is set to bring together fan favorite cast members from over the years, Entertainment Tonight reported on Feb. 25. Production is scheduled kick off April in the Turks & Caicos, Page Six later reported, with 10 Housewives reported to be confirmed including Luann de Lesseps, Lisa Rina, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Cynthia Bailey and more. The series will debut on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

Vicki shocked fans with news of her departure after 14 years in Jan. 2020. “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she began her lengthy message at the time. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way,” she added. Since departing the series, Vicki has continued to run her insurance business in addition to hosting her podcast Whoop It Up With Vicki produced by Westwood One.

“I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget,” she also wrote.