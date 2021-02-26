Luann De Lesseps, 55, Rocks Back-To-Back Bikinis In Mexico: See Her Blue & White Swimsuit Pics

Luann de Lesseps showed off her bikini body during her winter getaway to Tulum, Mexico! Check out the 55-year-old ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star confidently working her two-pieces!

Luann de Lesseps looked as stunning as ever when she hit the beach in Tulum, Mexico, on February 24! The gorgeous Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, took a dip in the ocean while sporting an electric blue bikini and looked so confident in her swimwear style. Luann’s two-piece featured a string bikini top with a halter and plunging neckline and a pair of matching bottoms with a similarly fashioned rope detail.

Opting to go makeup free, Luann looked like she was having the time of her life. Her best accessory? The beaming smile she wore on her face as she enjoyed all of the luxuries of her beach vacation. The longtime RHONY star has been looking absolutely marvelous as of late, as the 13th season of the beloved Bravo reality TV series is slowly, but surely, coming together.

Luann switched things up with another string bikini on Feb. 25. Rocking a hot white two piece, the reality star was spotted going for a casual stroll on the sandy beach as well as stepping into the shallow water. She was later spotted walking out of the ocean with wet hair, smiling after a swim. She looked happy and relaxed as she soaked up the sunshine, throwing on a pair of shades as she enjoyed a quiet moment one of the resort’s cozy beach chairs.

HollywoodLife had the pleasure of chatting with Luann in July 2020, just before the final episodes of season 12 aired! The reality TV star dished about her “survival kit” for the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine, and even revealed how she goes about making wardrobe decisions for special occasions. “I feel like I try to be as close to myself as possible, [when choosing a look],” Luann shared with HL. “I, you know, I want to look natural and I don’t really want to be over the top. I just want to look great. I just want to look hot. That’s all.”

At the time of our chat with Luann, the star was also getting ready for a major reunion with her cast members. “The reunion is like your chance to clear the air, you know, things that you might not have said that you wish you said during the course of filming,” she candidly told HL. “You know, it’s that moment…I always go into the reunion with an open heart and with my truth, and I feel like it’s just hard to mess up the truth.”

Since the 12th season of RHONY ended and the drama was put behind her, Luann has seriously been living her best life. The starlet has shared intimate photos from her trip to Tulum, and given her longtime fans a glimpse into her luxurious getaway. With the star looking as confident as ever in her recent bikini snap, we cannot wait to see what the future holds for this RHONY star!