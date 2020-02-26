‘RHONY’s Luann De Lesseps, 54, Recreates Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic Bikini Snap: ’50 Is The New 40′:

Jennifer Lopez nearly broke Instagram by sharing a selfie in a tiny white bikini. Now Luann de Lesseps has shared her own white bikini pic, declaring ’50 is the new 40.’

Women over 50 are having a serious moment when it comes to hot bodies. Jennifer Lopez flaunted her insane figure in a tiny white bikini selfie on Feb. 16 that garnered over 8 million likes. Her body was so tight, including her rock hard abs. Fans couldn’t believe that at 50, J.Lo has the best body of her life, and it became such an inspiration. Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps was up for taking part in what’s become the #JLoChallenge by posting an Instagram pic of herself in a tiny white bikini.

The 54-year-old Bravo star shared a side by side pic of J.Lo’s pic next to herself in a white string bikini. Luann’s body looks incredible, with a flat tummy and toned legs. She also wanted Jennifer to see it by tagging her in the caption. She wrote, “50 is the new 40. Hey girl hey @jlo.” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna — who herself at 56 has a to die for bikini body — told Luann she was “Gorge” in the comments section. TV personality Aviva Drescher wrote, “50 may be better than 20 with these bodies ! Xx💋.”

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, 31, left the comment “Serrrrve! 🔥,” next to the side by side comparison. Luann’s pal, Real Housewives of Miami OG Marysol Patton told her that, “Lu you look 100x better I mean duhhh,” but ended up getting piled on for the perceived diss of J.Lo. One user told Marysol, “I think both look great in their own way! Both work hard to maintain their looks. Let’s celebrate and support one another as women. Life is hard enough. For me it is inspiring to see women over 50 breaking stereotypes.”

Marysol then got into fights with other users who didn’t appreciate her swipe at Jennifer. She doubled down, telling other users, “trust me I know both of them and LuAnne’s body is sick she wins 100x over,” and “I’m not putting her (J.Lo) down I am lifting up my friend that I know looks better. Have you see either in person ? I have and trust me Luanne looks 100x better.”