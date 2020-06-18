Tamra Judge Admits She Wants To Join ‘RHONY’ After Leaving ‘RHOC’: They ‘Need A Shakeup’

Tamra Judge said ‘it’s time’ for ‘RHONY’ to change up its cast! The ‘RHOC’ alum revealed why she’s specifically interested in her former show’s New York City branch.

Tamra Judge, 52, may be an alum of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she’s not ready to officially retire from the franchise. “I think I’d want to go to the [Real Housewives of New York City],” Tamra revealed on the June 18 podcast episode of Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef. There’s a reason — or rather, a person — that is drawing Tamra to the Big Apple.

“Because Leah [McSweeney] is on there now and I feel like we could have a lot of fun,” Tamra revealed, referring to the fashion designer and founder of the Married to the Mob streetwear brand that joined RHONY for Season 12, which premiered on April 2. Tamra has a girl crush! She added, “I told [Leah], ‘I am obsessed with you.'”

However, Tamra thinks even more changes should be made to the RHONY cast, which also includes longtime stars Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley. “NYC needs a shakeup, that’s why I stopped watching and that’s why I was so happy when they brought Leah in. I think it needs a little bit of a change in cast, it’s time,” Tamra said.

It would certainly be perfect timing for Tamra to step in, since one cast member just stepped out: Tinsley Mortimer! After four seasons, the NYC socialite said goodbye to RHONY. She was seen packing her bags to move to Chicago and be with her boyfriend, CouponCabin CEO Scott Kluth, on the June 11 episode of the show.

Tamra herself said farewell to RHOC in Jan. 2020. “It’s been a wild 12 years . But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I’m very excited about my future,” Tamra wrote in an Instagram post after her departure. In the meantime, though, Tamra is working on a reality television show of her own with a fellow RHOC veteran: Vicki Gunvalson!

“It’s definitely a reality show, but it’s more about Vicki and I traveling and meeting up with other women in the world,” Tamra EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in May. You can learn more details about the show, here!