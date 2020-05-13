‘RHOC’ Alum Tamra Judge Shares New Details On Her ‘Really Fun’ New Show With Vicki Gunvalson

Tamra Judge has been teasing her new reality TV show with Vicki Gunvalson for quite some time, but she just EXCLUSIVELY spilled some exciting new details with HollywoodLife.

Ever since Tamra Judge, 52, and Vicki Gunvalson, 58, announced that they were leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year, they’ve been working on and teasing a secret project together. Is it a new TV show? A podcast? Many fans couldn’t wait to find out, so HollywoodLife is now happy to reveal that we spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Tamra, and she shared exciting new details about their new adventure with us.

“It’s definitely a reality show, but it’s more about Vicki and I traveling and meeting up with other women in the world,” Tamra, who starred on RHOC between 2007-2019 explained. “So if you get a knock on your door and it’s me and Vicki… It’s going to be a really fun show and I think it’s a great concept and can easily be franchised for other housewives in different cities.” Sounds exciting, right? The only downfall is that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, “everything is on hold”.

But Tamra assured us that things will soon be “moving forward” again. She revealed, “We did get a message from the producer today that it looks like things might be moving forward pretty soon with some new information because we’re just sitting here going, ‘Is this happening? Is this not happening?’ We’re just on hold right now, but hopefully soon we’ll know.”

It was in early March — just a few weeks after news broke about their exits from RHOC — that Tamra and Vicki first started teasing their new project together. On March 1, Tamra posted an Instagram image of her and Vicki being filmed by a cameraman. Her caption didn’t give too much away — “How’s your Sunday ? #lifeafterhouswives”, she wrote at the time — but it was enough to excite fans. Then, in mid-March, Tamra appeared on Vicki’s podcast, where they confirmed the news that they were filming a new show together. And Tamra has high hopes for it.

“This is how I’m looking at it now… I feel like you being the original, me being the second-longest, we paved the way for a lot of new Housewives shows. We paved the way and made a franchise. We are going to do exactly the same thing with what we are doing next,” Tamra teased on the March 19 episode of Whoop It Up with Vicki. “It is a show that can be franchised,” she added.

“We’re not done,” Vicki, who starred on the first 14 seasons of RHOC, added at the time. “I can’t be done.”