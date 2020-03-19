‘RHOC’s Ryan & Briana Culberson Flaunt 100+ Lb. Weight Loss In Sweet Family Pic: See Before & After

Briana and Ryan Culberson are looking and feeling better than ever after losing a combined 128 pounds! The ‘RHOC’ stars showed off their new figures in a darling family photo with their boys.

They’re a combined 128 pounds down, and looking good! Ryan Culberson and wife Briana Culberson, both 32, showed off their impressive weight loss in cute family photo, posted to Ryan’s Instagram account on March 18. The photo shows a very skinny Ryan and Briana posing with their two darling sons, Troy and Owen. The Real Housewives of Orange County star looks gorgeous with her blonde hair styled in waves, and rocking a leather moto jacket. Ryan looks cute and casual in a graphic tee. He revealed that the photo hadn’t been taken that day; Briana is a nurse and on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic at her emergency room.

“I get my wife back tomorrow morning! Four of the last five nights she’s had to work the ER,” Ryan captioned his pic. “I’m really not jealous of her job but super grateful there’s people that’ll do it! #nursesrule.” He’s right! Briana’s doing something beautiful, helping patients who have fallen victim to the contagious COVID-19 virus, which has already claimed the lives of 17 people in California, where they live. Briana has lupus, an autoimmune disorder, which leaves her especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. She’s incredible!

The couple’s weight loss journey over the past year helped with Briana’s health, Ryan has said. They committed to eating better and exercising, he revealed on Instagram, posting another cute pic that showed off their new figures. ““No fads, workouts, or magic pills just a consistent Keto lifestyle!” he wrote.

Briana’s mom, Vicki Gunvalson, told HollywoodLife how happy she is for her daughter. “I am so proud of Briana as she is back to the weight she was prior to having two babies and being so sick for many years,” Vicki said in our EXCLUSIVE interview. “The best thing a mother could ask for is to have her children happy, healthy and successful in their life. This is Briana living her best life.”