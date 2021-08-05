Orlando Bloom Rocks Apron With Chiseled Abs During Wild Night Out With Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s vacation has taken a silly turn. The two enjoyed a night of karaoke dressed in an ab apron and colorful wig, respectively.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s Italian vacation has taken a musical (and nonsensical) turn. The couple hit up Taverna Anema e Core Nightclub in Capri earlier this week and enjoyed a round of karaoke with friends. It’s unclear if the duo sang along to any tracks from Katy’s discography, but Orlando, 44, looked like he had a blast as he rocked an apron with chiseled abs printed on it, as seen in the photos HERE.

Katy, 36, on the other hand, did not opt for such an apron, but instead a mint green dress — paired with a colorful clown wig. The two were gifted personalized champagne with their photos on the bottle by the staff, and in one photo, Orlando could be seen belting into a microphone with a drink in hand — the likely culprit behind their getups.

Katy could also be seen singing into a microphone, likely putting everyone to shame. Ahead of the karaoke, the couple enjoyed dinner at Villa Verde restaurant with friends, including British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who also rocked a bright blue wig alongside Katy’s multi-colored one. The karaoke crew were photographed taking selfies before hitting the stage.

Orlando and Katy have been vacationing across Europe for about a month now with their daughter Daisy Dove, 11 months, and Orlando’s son Flynn, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The family of four has been spotted paddle boarding in Turkey, enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, and shopping in Paris, among other activities.

Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 after an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2016. They welcomed their first child together, little Daisy Dove, in August 2020. On her first Mother’s Day this year, Katy tweeted about the “profound, deep love” that she has experienced since becoming a mother. “I found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother,” the singer wrote. “so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day.”