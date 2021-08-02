Katy Perry Grabs Orlando Bloom’s Butt As They Passionately Kiss On A Yacht In Capri — Photos

Cue the peach emoji: Katy Perry grabbed fiancé Orlando Bloom’s butt and gave him a passionate kiss aboard a yacht in Italy over the weekend.

Katy Perry got handsy with fiancé Orlando Bloom during their Italian getaway over the weekend. The singer, 36, spent Sunday on a luxury yacht in Capri with her actor partner, 44, and packed on the PDA. In a brown one-piece swimsuit, Katy was photographed giving her fiancé a passionate kiss and grabbing onto his butt, as seen in the photos HERE.

Orlando wore short red swim trunks for the outing. After their passionate and hand-full-of-butt smooches, the duo enjoyed the scenic waters and went for a swim. The two shared the yacht with some other friends, but only had eyes for each other prior to jumping into the ocean. After their swim, Katy changed into a floral maxi dress with thin straps, while Orlando threw on a striped button up and fedora.

The couple’s daughter Daisy Dove, 11 months, and Orlando’s son Flynn, 10 — whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — also joined them on their summer vacation. The family of four has been traveling across Europe for about a month now and have been spotted paddle boarding in Turkey, enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, and shopping in Paris.

Katy and Orlando began dating in 2016. While they split the following year, the couple rekindled their romance in 2018 and got engaged the following year on Valentine’s Day. They welcomed Daisy, their first child together, last August.

On her first Mother’s Day, Katy gushed about how her daughter has changed her life on Twitter. “i found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother,” she tweeted in May. “so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day.”

Orlando, for his part, opted for a sillier Mother’s Day homage. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared an Instagram post of himself holding a photoshopped Katy as a mermaid in his hands (above), like a fish. “Got myself a real catch,” he joked. “Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day.”