See Pics

Katy Perry Grabs Orlando Bloom’s Butt As They Passionately Kiss On A Yacht In Capri — Photos

katy perry and orlando bloom
BACKGRID
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe After Party, Los Angeles, America - 10 Jan 2016
Katy Perry, Orlando BloomLuisaviaroma X Unicef Summer Gala 2021, Capri, Italy - 31 Jul 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Daisy Dove Bloom shopping in Saint Germain des Pres. 07 Jul 2021 Pictured: Katy Perry and Daisy Dove Bloom. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768661_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom went to the "La Girafe" restaurant to have dinner. 06 Jul 2021 Pictured: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768145_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Evening News Reporter

Cue the peach emoji: Katy Perry grabbed fiancé Orlando Bloom’s butt and gave him a passionate kiss aboard a yacht in Italy over the weekend.

Katy Perry got handsy with fiancé Orlando Bloom during their Italian getaway over the weekend. The singer, 36, spent Sunday on a luxury yacht in Capri with her actor partner, 44, and packed on the PDA. In a brown one-piece swimsuit, Katy was photographed giving her fiancé a passionate kiss and grabbing onto his butt, as seen in the photos HERE.

katy perry
Katy Perry in Capri on Sunday (BACKGRID)

Orlando wore short red swim trunks for the outing. After their passionate and hand-full-of-butt smooches, the duo enjoyed the scenic waters and went for a swim. The two shared the yacht with some other friends, but only had eyes for each other prior to jumping into the ocean. After their swim, Katy changed into a floral maxi dress with thin straps, while Orlando threw on a striped button up and fedora.

The couple’s daughter Daisy Dove, 11 months, and Orlando’s son Flynn, 10 — whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — also joined them on their summer vacation. The family of four has been traveling across Europe for about a month now and have been spotted paddle boarding in Turkey, enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, and shopping in Paris.

Related Gallery

Celebrities On Vacation In Summer 2021: Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin & More

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy Italy's famous Amalfi coast as J-Lo's 52 birthday celebrations continue. The on-again couple have been celebrating the occasion on a luxurious European jaunt with stops in St Tropez, France and Capri and Positano, Italy. During the trip, Ben, 48, surprised her with a very personal piece of jewelry that featured a medallion that represented feeling 'wild' and 'untamed'. J.Lo was also seen wearing a BEN necklace during her trip, but it is unclear if that was also a gift from him. Ben and Jennifer had been set to wed in 2003 but postponed their wedding before calling off their relationship. They rekindled their romance a few months ago after her split from Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 following four years of dating. A source said recently: 'They are having a beautiful trip. 'They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club. She looked gorgeous and very happy.' Jennifer is said to be 'fully committed' to Ben but doesn't want to jump into an engagement or marriage any time soon. 28 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Aflek for Lopez's 52 birthday on the Amalfi coast and Capri. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774719_025.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Russell Wilson and Ciara on holidays in Capri. 08 Jul 2021 Pictured: Russell Wilson and Ciara on holidays in Capri. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768787_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
After being invited by President Macron at the Elysee Palace, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had lunch at the Dinand by Ferdi restaurant in Paris on June 21, 2021. 21 Jun 2021 Pictured: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA764117_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

orlando bloom
Orlando Bloom in Capri on Sunday (BACKGRID)

Katy and Orlando began dating in 2016. While they split the following year, the couple rekindled their romance in 2018 and got engaged the following year on Valentine’s Day. They welcomed Daisy, their first child together, last August.

On her first Mother’s Day, Katy gushed about how her daughter has changed her life on Twitter. “i found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother,” she tweeted in May. “so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day.”

Orlando, for his part, opted for a sillier Mother’s Day homage. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared an Instagram post of himself holding a photoshopped Katy as a mermaid in his hands (above), like a fish. “Got myself a real catch,” he joked. “Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day.”