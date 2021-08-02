See Pic

Ava Phillippe Smiles With BF In Cute New Selfie & Fans Think They’re ‘Reese & Ryan 2.0’

Fans cannot get over how much Ava Phillippe and her boyfriend bear a striking resemblance to her famous parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

It’s no secret that Ava Phillippe looks JUST like her mom, Reese Witherspoon, but fans also think that her hunky boyfriend, Owen Mahoney, looks like her father, Ryan Phillippe. Ava and Owen attended a San Francisco Giants game on July 31, and she posted a selfie of them in the crowd together. “He’s a Giants fan…and I’m a garlic fries fan,” she captioned the pic. Fans immediately began flooding the comments section with comments about the two looking like Reese and Ryan.

“Am I the only one who sees her parents?” one person commented, while another wrote, “Reese and Ryan 2.0.” Someone else added, “I thought this was her dad for a minute,” and another fan said, “He looks just like her dad.” This is not the first time that fans have pointed out the resemblance, though — back in June, Ava posted another photo with Owen, and the comments section looked similar.

Ava and Owen have been together since 2019, and were fairly private about their relationship until recently. Now, she shares more photos with her man on social media, and paparazzi even caught them out and about together in July. Ava and Owen even took a vacation with her brother, Deacon Phillippe, 17, and his girlfriend in mid-July, as well.

Reese and Ryan met in March 1997, and got engaged the following December. They tied the knot in June 1999 and welcomed Ava later that year. Deacon was then born in 2003. Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t work out, and Reese and Ryan split in 2006. Now, the actress is married to Jim Toth, and they have a son, Tennessee, together, who was born in 2012. Meanwhile, Ryan shares a daughter with his ex, Alexis Knapp, who he briefly dated in 2010.

Ava and Deacon are close with both of their parents, and the 21-year-old seems to have gotten her mom’s seal of approval for her relationship with Owen. Reese has commented on photos of Ava and Owen together on social media, definitely appears to be a-ok with the romance!