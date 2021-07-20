See Pics

Reese Witherspoon’s Kids Ava, 21, & Deacon, 17, Vacation With Their Significant Others: ‘I’m So Lucky’

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe
Shutterstock
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon New York Red Carpet Premiere for Season 2 of HBO's "BIG LITTLE LIES", New York, USA - 29 May 2019
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Elle Women In Hollywood, Cocktails, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Oct 2017
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon. Actress Reese Witherspoon, right, and daughter Ava Phillippe attend the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art, in New York WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards, New York, USA - 01 Nov 2017
Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe 'A Wrinkle in Time' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deacon Phillippe took to Instagram to share several new photos of him and his sister, Ava, happily posing with their girlfriend and boyfriend, respectively, while soaking up the sun during a fun summer getaway.

Reese Witherspoon‘s kids proved just how grown up they are with pics from their own exciting vacation! The 45-year-old actress’ daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 46, looked gorgeous in new snapshots they posed for with their significant others during their recent summer fun, which included trips to a beach in a beautiful location. Deacon was the one to share the memorable photos and admitted he feels “lucky” in the caption.

“I’m so lucky man,” his caption read.

In some of the pics, the happy teen could be seen cuddling his girlfriend, Marine Degryse, who wore a stylish red bikini, and playing around with his younger brother Tennessee James, 8, whom Reese shares with her husband Jim Toth, while standing on the sand in front of clear blue water. One pic also showed Ava posing with Deacon, Marine, and her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney. Reese and Jim didn’t appear in any photos so it’s unknown if they were on the vacation or not.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon poses with her kids, Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe, during a previous outing. (Shutterstock)

After Deacon shared the awesome post, it didn’t take long for the responses to start rolling in, including one from Marine. “Let’s go back in time,” she wrote, indicating the vacation wasn’t still going on. “Miss my girl,” he replied. Ava also commented with, “Hehe good times.”

Before their latest vacation photos were published, Reese opened up about the kind of relationship she has with her kids and how it grateful she is for it. After sweetly admitting “the idea of having a long relationship with adult children” makes her “want to cry,” she explained that she “never expected” how it’s turned out with her kids, in an interview with Tracee Ellis Ross for Interview in June.

“I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now,” she said. “So I’m really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It’s crazy.”