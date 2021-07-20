Reese Witherspoon’s Kids Ava, 21, & Deacon, 17, Vacation With Their Significant Others: ‘I’m So Lucky’

Deacon Phillippe took to Instagram to share several new photos of him and his sister, Ava, happily posing with their girlfriend and boyfriend, respectively, while soaking up the sun during a fun summer getaway.

Reese Witherspoon‘s kids proved just how grown up they are with pics from their own exciting vacation! The 45-year-old actress’ daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 46, looked gorgeous in new snapshots they posed for with their significant others during their recent summer fun, which included trips to a beach in a beautiful location. Deacon was the one to share the memorable photos and admitted he feels “lucky” in the caption.

“I’m so lucky man,” his caption read.

In some of the pics, the happy teen could be seen cuddling his girlfriend, Marine Degryse, who wore a stylish red bikini, and playing around with his younger brother Tennessee James, 8, whom Reese shares with her husband Jim Toth, while standing on the sand in front of clear blue water. One pic also showed Ava posing with Deacon, Marine, and her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney. Reese and Jim didn’t appear in any photos so it’s unknown if they were on the vacation or not.

After Deacon shared the awesome post, it didn’t take long for the responses to start rolling in, including one from Marine. “Let’s go back in time,” she wrote, indicating the vacation wasn’t still going on. “Miss my girl,” he replied. Ava also commented with, “Hehe good times.”

Before their latest vacation photos were published, Reese opened up about the kind of relationship she has with her kids and how it grateful she is for it. After sweetly admitting “the idea of having a long relationship with adult children” makes her “want to cry,” she explained that she “never expected” how it’s turned out with her kids, in an interview with Tracee Ellis Ross for Interview in June.