Ava Phillippe, 21, & Boyfriend ‘Totally’ Look Like Her Parents ‘Reese & Ryan’ In Cute New Selfie

Ava Phillippe and her hunky boyfriend are the spitting image of the beauty’s doppelgänger parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe in a new Instagram snap!

Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter, Ava Phillippe threw fans for a loop when she shared a jaw-dropping Instagram snapshot on June 21. The 21-year-old caused Instagram followers stop and take a double look after she posted a photo with boyfriend Owen Mahoney. Ava and Owen looked like the doppelgängers of the blonde beauty’s parents — Reese, 45, and Ryan Phillippe, 46.

Ava shared a selfie with her handsome beau as she leaned over and smiled wide for the photo. The couple looked happy as could be while sharing a pic from their adventure to Austin Bat Bridge, one of the bat-watching sites of Texas. The snapshot is causing fans to get some serious Cruel Intentions vibes, from when Reese and Ryan were almost newlyweds and madly in love while making the 1999 film when still in their early 20’s.

The eldest child of the Oscar winning-actress wore a pretty red polka dot number with spaghetti straps. She wore her hair down in beachy waves and opted for natural makeup for the daytime outing. “These two,” the Walk the Line star responded in the comments section, which she accompanied with heart eyes emoji.

Fans flocked to the post to reply to the proud mom-of three. One follower responded, “@reesewitherspoon is that you and Ryan younger ;)) love your daughter she’s soooo looks like you ;)),” while somebody else commented, “I had to do a double take. I thought this was you and Ryan. She’s beautiful. Your twin.” Another added, “She looks just like you.”

Ava and Owen were first spotted together on the beach two years ago in Los Angeles. Their outing came on the heels of the Rodarte model enjoying summer break after her first year in college in the summer of 2019 and so she took advantage of the free time with a cuddly date and lunch by the seashore with the handsome looker. Since then, the couple has taken their romance public and posted adorable snapshots together on social media.

The Legally Blonde star also shares son Deacon, 17, with Ryan, who she tied the knot in 1999 until the couple divorced in 2007. In 2011, Reese married Jim Toth and together the couple welcomed their son, Tennessee, eight.