Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ave Phillippe, 19, Kisses A Mystery Man On The Beach In New PDA Pics

Cue ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony.’ Ava Phillippe was pictured with a hunk at the beach, and the summer rendezvous gave us flashbacks to her parents Ryan and Reese Witherspoon’s date in ‘Cruel Intentions.’

Summer lovin’ happened so fast — but Grease wasn’t the movie we were thinking of after seeing pictures of Ava Phillippe, 19, on a beach date with a mystery man in Los Angeles on June 3. The Rodarte model is enjoying summer break after her first year in college, and so she took advantage of the free time with a cuddly date and lunch by the seashore with a handsome looker. Thanks to their preppy sweaters and that one intimate kiss (as you can see below), we were reminded of the iconic date between the characters of Ava’s parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions!

Ava was even wearing a purple sweater, the same color as the lilac top that Reese wore as she romped around with Ava’s dad on-screen. Ava has been making us see double lately, such as when she and Reese, 43, twinned on the blue carpet for the Season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies in New York City on May 29! They had the same effect on Ava’s big night at the le Bal des Débutantes in Paris in Nov. 2017, where Reese proudly posed by her young debutante. With their matching strawberry blonde hair, piercing blue eyes and poise, Ava could be Reese’s stunt double in Legally Blonde 3, which will arrive in theaters by Valentine’s Day 2020.

Ava’s love life is usually under wraps, as she was last photographed on an outing with fellow socialite Arthur Donald, 20, in London’s Mayfair district in March 2018. The nature of Ava’s relationship with Sir Paul McCartney’s grandson remained a mystery, however.

Reese and Ryan welcomed Ava — their eldest child — in 1999. They also co-parent a 15-year-old son, Deacon, but finalized their divorce in 2007.