Ava Phillippe, 19, Is All Grown Up In Mini Dress With Mom Reese Witherspoon At ‘Big Little Lies’ Premiere

Ava Phillippe is now done with her first year of college, and so she had a red carpet reunion with Reese Witherspoon to celebrate the Season 2 premiere of ‘Big Little Lies.’ They looked like twins!

Time seriously flies, because Ava Phillippe, 19, is now almost the same age that Reese Witherspoon, 43, was when her mother filmed Pleasantville. And with each passing year Ava becomes even more of Reese’s doppelgänger, as evidenced by their photo snapped at the Season 2 premiere for Big Little Lies in New York City on May 29. Thanks to a classic black mini dress, Ava looked more grown-up than ever as she stood by her mother on the blue carpet. Both ladies wore their hair in sleek blonde strands, which made their matching blue eyes pop even more!

However, Reese didn’t coordinate with her daughter when it came to her actual outfit, as she opted for a strapless cocktail gown in champagne and black. Even though their outfits weren’t exactly twinning, it was still difficult to tell the two ladies apart. This isn’t the first time we saw double — or triple. The mother-daughter duo, along with Reese’s mother Betty, posed in a generational photo for the Feb. 2019 issue of Vogue. That’s right — the blue-eyed, blonde-haired lineage began with Grandma Betty!

Ava and Reese are reunited, as Ava recently began studying at university. After she graduated high school in 2018, the send-off was bittersweet for Reese. “I might have gone into her empty room, laid down and cried when she went to college. But it’s okay. She’s coming back,” the Big Little Lies star confessed on the May 20 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Unlike her daughter, Reese didn’t return home after her freshman year at college — she dropped out to move to Los Angeles and make movies! Well, Reese — AKA, Elle Woods — did technically get into Harvard Law School.

Ava and Reese weren’t the only ones to have a twinning moment at the Big Little Lies Season 2 premiere. Shailene Woodley, 27, and Laura Dern, 52, synchronized in sheer outfits, while literal twins Nicholas Crovetti and Cameron Crovetti (who play Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård’s on-screen children) color coordinated in blue suits.