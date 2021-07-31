Amelia Hamlin Sunbathes In Yellow Bikini As She Declares She’s Having Her ‘Favorite Type Of Summer Day’ — Watch

Amelia Hamlin looked so relaxed as she lounged outdoors to soak up the sun! The model was joined by her dog, calling him her best ‘buddy.’ a

Amelia Hamlin, 20, slayed in another bikini look! Lisa Rinna‘s daughter rocked a summer-ready bright yellow bikini top as she enjoyed a sunny July afternoon to catch some rays. In a selfie-filmed video, Amelia gave her followers a look at her stringy swimsuit top as she showed off her makeup free complexion and plumped lips. “Favorite type of summer day,” she captioned the first video as she sat on a gray pool chair with a bright red towel.

She was also joined by her adorable French bulldog, capturing a selfie with him looking off into the abyss. “Best layin out with buddy,” Amelia added, giving the camera an effortless model pose. Her brunette hair literally glistened under the bright sun as it gently blew in the first photo, looking healthy and shiny in a natural, straight style. Amelia (and her dog) appeared to be enjoying their relaxing weekend afternoon in the best way possible.

Last week, Amelia was enjoying an epic vacation in the Hamptons with boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, and his kids, including Penelope, 9. The couple shared a sweet snuggle on a romantic boat ride as they took in the scenery, which the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared to his Instagram. “Hermes only to swim,” he joked in his caption, referencing the luxury brand’s infamous Avalon blanket which they used to keep warm. Both Amelia and Scott didn’t appear to notice the candid photo was being taken as they looked straight out at the Atlantic ocean, twinning in neutral colored sweaters.

While on the trip, Amelia kept up with her various brand partnerships — including her regular posts for lingerie brand Boux Avenue. In her latest photo, she was captured putting on a pair of black vintage Levi’s jeans over the flirty blush pink set which consisted of a bra and thong underwear. “buttoning my pants: a series,” she captioned the July 25 pictures, which were taken in a stunning marbled bathroom.