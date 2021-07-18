Amelia Hamlin, 20, Poses On A Bed In Black Lingerie Set Amid Hamptons Getaway With Scott Disick — Photo

Amelia Hamlin rocked another sexy set by Boux Avenue, paired with casual Nike sneakers and her Cartier LOVE bracelet.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, is owning Instagram with her sexy lingerie photos! Lisa Rinna‘s daughter returned with a sizzling snap on Saturday, July 17, opting for a black set from British lingerie brand Boux Avenue. The flirty set included feminine pink bow details, mesh and white stitching with she matched to her casual Nike sneakers for a streetwear vibe. The brunette stunned as she posed on a bed in the three photo series.

“Kicking it,” she captioned the post, including a sneaker emoji. Her brown hair was center parted and down for the low key photos, which appeared to be taken on a cell phone possibly by boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, who is vacationing with her in the Hamptons. Speaking of Scott, Amelia was still sporting the beaded bracelet that includes the Talentless designer’s name, along with her $6,900 Cartier LOVE bangle, and another diamond tennis-style one in the photos.

The model looked gorgeous as she posed alongside Scott and his son Reign, 6, on vacation in Southampton on July 17. “Great night just a little smelly for reign out on these old docks,” Scott hilariously captioned the post, which included the three of them standing in front of the gorgeous ocean. As always, Amelia stunned in a low cut beige top and white pants, accessorizing with a Bottega Veneta mini “Jodie” bag in woven almond-colored leather ($1,900) and her gold Rolex watch. She sweetly placed her arm around Scott’s neck as the two cozied up for the summer night out.

Scott and Amelia have been dating since at least Oct. 2020, however, the 18 year age gap has been a sore spot for her mom Lisa. The Days of Our Lives alum confessed that her daughter told her she was just “friends” with Scott until Amelia sent her a photo of the two on the beach. At that point, Lisa said she knew there was “more to it” in a recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids. Hello?” she said on camera during the episode, which filmed in November. “I’m a lot nervous about it,” Lisa also added at the time.