Matt Damon Jokes About Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s ‘True Love’ With Sarcastic Response To Their Romance

Matt Damon was once again asked about BFF Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance with J.Lo, and this time he got creative when giving his honest opinion on Bennifer.

Matt Damon, 50, is reiterating the he couldn’t be happier about the Bennifer reunion — but this time he’s adding a sprinkle of sarcasm in his response on the topic. The Oscar winner appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Tuesday and, after fielding yet another question about bestie Ben Affleck getting back with Jennifer Lopez, pointed out that he realistically would have nothing but joy for the couple’s rekindled romance. “But how else would I be? Like would I be unhappy?” Matt said with a laugh.

“Like I hate true love, it sucks,” Matt sarcastically added. He went on to say, with another big laugh, that he wishes Ben and Jen “nothing but you know, hardship.” Don’t worry Bennifer fans, Matt was fully joking. After all, he had told Extra the day prior that “was just so happy” for Ben. “He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world,” Matt added of his longtime friend and collaborator. “I’m glad for both of them.”

Those interviews mark the second and third time Matt has been asked about the big Bennifer reunion. The first was back in May, shortly after the couple was spotted together on holiday in Montana, when he appeared on an episode of Today. But the Good Will Hunting star stayed much more mum on the topic back then, telling Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, “There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that.” He also claimed that Ben and Jen’s reunion was news to him. “It’s the first time I heard about it. It’s a fascinating story,” Matt said. “I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

Ben and Jen have been getting hot and heavy since starting up Bennifer 2.0. They were spotted out and about together for months, but finally made things “Instagram official” when Jen shared a photo of her smooching Ben while on her PDA-packed 52nd birthday extravaganza in St. Tropez. Then, the couple cuddled up while jamming to “Jenny From The Block” at a late-night birthday bash. They’ve since traveled to Monaco, where Jen was seen sporting a necklace with three charms that spelled out “B-E-N,” and to Capri, Italy, where they were spotted holding hands on a romantic walk.