Katharine McPhee, 37, & Hubby David Foster, 71, Enjoy A Romantic Date Night 5 Months After Son’s Birth

Katharine McPhee and David Foster enjoyed a dinner date with friends at Mr. Chow on July 20, five months after the couple welcomed their first child, son Rennie.

Katharine McPhee, 37, and David Foster, 71, sure do clean up nice! The superstar couple was spotted rocking some fancy attire for a dinner date with friends at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, July 20. It was a kids-free night for Katharine and David, as they left their precious five-month-old son Rennie David Foster at home to enjoy their evening spent out. After all, every parent needs a night off every once and a while!

The couple looked great for dinner. The Smash alum was dressed in a flowing white skirt and black top, while also rocking small earrings and white loafers. She had her hair down and had a small purse wrapped around her shoulder. Meanwhile, Katharine’s music producer husband looked dapper with a white button up, black jacket, black pants, and tan loafers.

Katharine and David have enjoyed a few public outings together since baby Rennie arrived. On July 16, they grabbed lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills and were joined by Mohamed Hadid, father of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid. Katharine enjoyed a loose light grey dress for the afternoon outing, while David dressed casually in a button-down shirt and a pair of dark jeans. But aside from eating out a few times, the couple has mainly been home spending time with their baby boy, whom Katharine gave birth to on Feb. 24.

For nearly a month, Katharine and David kept their son’s name a secret from fans. But the American Idol alum finally spilled the beans and revealed Rennie’s name in a March 19 interview with The Today Show. “My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” the singer said. “We picked Rennie ’cause I’d actually been in labor for a while. We didn’t have a name picked out.”

“We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name,” Katharine explained. “It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’ ” So adorable!