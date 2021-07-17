Katharine McPhee, 37, Wears Grey Dress On Rare Lunch Date With Husband David Foster, 71 — See Pics

New mom Katharine McPhee was glowing when she stepped out with her husband David Foster for a rare lunch date in Beverly Hills with Mohamed Hadid.

Katharine McPhee was all smiles when she headed to lunch with her husband David Foster, 71, almost five months after welcoming her first child. The American Idol alum, 37, stunned in a loose light grey dress, which she paired with sandals and oversized sunglasses for the July 16 outing in Beverly Hills on Friday. The couple were joined by Mohamed Hadid, 72, who is the father of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, at the popular restaurant Il Pastaio.

Her husband cut an equally casual figure in a button-down shirt and a pair of dark jeans. The Grammy-winner also donned a pair of round sunglasses while eating his meal, and even appeared to pose for a selfie taken by Katharine. As fans would know, the outing came just five months after the Smash alum gave birth to a baby boy named Rennie David Foster.

She recently revealed the name of her baby boy, who she gave birth to on February 24. “Okay, well, his name, we haven’t said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” the singer said while appearing on on Today with Hoda and Jenna, “We picked Rennie ’cause I’d actually been in labor for a while. We didn’t have a name picked out.”

Katharine continued, “We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”

A rep for the sweet couple confirmed in late February that the pair had gone from a duo to a trio. “Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully.” Recently, the mom-of-one gave fans their first glimpse of little Rennie in a sweet Instagram Story. “Just in case you were wondering… I love being a mommy!” the Broadway actress captioned a photo of herself taking the bub for a walk. Too cute!