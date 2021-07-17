See Pics

Katharine McPhee, 37, Wears Grey Dress On Rare Lunch Date With Husband David Foster, 71 — See Pics

katharine
MEGA
David Foster, left, and Katharine Hope McPhee Foster arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant Katharine McPhee feeds her dog some food from her plate while enjoying an al fresco lunch with her husband David Foster at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Katharine looks cute in a black and white checkered dress with white Converse sneakers for the outing. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katharine McPhee shows off her baby bump as she and David Foster do a little shopping before grabbing lunch with their family on Valentine's day. Pictured: Katherine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Katharine McPhee and David Foster enjoy some early Christmas shopping in Beverly Hills with his granddaughter, Sara Foster's daughter Valentina Haas. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Valentina Haas BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

New mom Katharine McPhee was glowing when she stepped out with her husband David Foster for a rare lunch date in Beverly Hills with Mohamed Hadid.

Katharine McPhee was all smiles when she headed to lunch with her husband David Foster, 71, almost five months after welcoming her first child. The American Idol alum, 37, stunned in a loose light grey dress, which she paired with sandals and oversized sunglasses for the July 16 outing in Beverly Hills on Friday. The couple were joined by Mohamed Hadid, 72, who is the father of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, at the popular restaurant Il Pastaio.

katharine

Her husband cut an equally casual figure in a button-down shirt and a pair of dark jeans. The Grammy-winner also donned a pair of round sunglasses while eating his meal, and even appeared to pose for a selfie taken by Katharine. As fans would know, the outing came just five months after the Smash alum gave birth to a baby boy named Rennie David Foster.

She recently revealed the name of her baby boy, who she gave birth to on February 24. “Okay, well, his name, we haven’t said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” the singer said while appearing on on Today with Hoda and Jenna, “We picked Rennie ’cause I’d actually been in labor for a while. We didn’t have a name picked out.”

Related Gallery

Katharine McPhee -- PICS

Fresh off their recent Honeymoon, Katharine McPhee and new husband David Foster were all Smiles as they left dinner at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA Katherine was showing her Massive diamond Wedding ring as her and David Laughed hysterically to a question that was asked about 'Having babies'. 22 Jul 2019 Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA471308_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Newly married Katharine McPhee and David Foster leave their wedding reception in Mayfair Pictured: Katharine McPhee and David Foster Ref: SPL5101104 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Hewitt / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Newly married Katharine McPhee and David Foster leave their wedding reception in Mayfair Pictured: Katharine McPhee Ref: SPL5101104 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Hewitt / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

david foster
David Foster. Image: MEGA

Katharine continued, “We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”

A rep for the sweet couple confirmed in late February that the pair had gone from a duo to a trio. “Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully.” Recently, the mom-of-one gave fans their first glimpse of little Rennie in a sweet Instagram Story. “Just in case you were wondering… I love being a mommy!” the Broadway actress captioned a photo of herself taking the bub for a walk. Too cute!