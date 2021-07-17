See Pics

Valerie Bertinelli & Demi Lovato Spotted In 1st Photos Playing Mother-Daughter On-Set Of ‘Hungry’

Valerie Bertinelli and Demi Lovato have been seen for the first time on the set of their upcoming show ‘Hungry’, rocking activewear while filming.

Valerie Bertinelli, 61, and Demi Lovato, 28, are set to portray mother and daughter in an upcoming TV pilot, and the duo were spotted filming together in Los Angeles for the first time — see all the pics here. The Disney alum and the former sitcom star were all smiles as they filmed their new show Hungry outdoors, while rocking workout gear. Valerie is certainly no stranger to the small screen, having made a name for herself on One Day At A Time in the 1970s. Meanwhile Demi, who came out as nonbinary earlier this year, rose to fame on the Disney Channel.

The show will follow Valerie’s character Lisa, who owns a restaurant and has experienced major fluctuations in her weight. Demi’s character Teddy is a ‘food stylist’ who is also working on improving their eating habits. The duo appeared to be filming a scene involving exercise, as they both donned casual tees, leggings, and sneakers.

Valerie recently opened up about body shaming on social media. The 61-year-old clapped back at a comment made about her weight. “When you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought is that person is obviously going through some things, because if I could lose the weight and keep it off, I would,” she said said in a July 9 post, responding to “someone” who “pointed out” out she “needed” to lose some pounds.

“But since I haven’t been successful with that my whole entire life, at 61 I’m still dealing with [it],” she said in the makeup-free video. “You think I’m not tired of it, lady? Where’s the compassion. You think a stupid little comment like ‘you need to lose weight’ — not f****** helpful.”

Meanwhile, Demi has previously been vocal about the experience of suffering an eating disorder. Many would recall the “Confident” singer criticized the frozen yogurt shop Bigg Chill on Instagram earlier this year. “Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from [The Bigg Chill] when you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter,” Demi wrote, accusing them of “harmful messaging from brands or companies that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating.”