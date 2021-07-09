Valerie Bertinelli Tearfully Slams A Troll Over Weight Diss: ‘Tired Of Body Shaming’

Valerie Bertinelli confessed she made the ‘mistake’ of reading some ‘comments’ online about her weight as she clapped back with a powerful video message.

Valerie Bertinelli is done with body shaming. The 61-year-old took to social media to clap back at a comment made about her weight with an emotional video where she confessed being “vulnerable” was difficult. “When you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought is that person is obviously going through some things, because if I could lose the weight and keep it off, I would,” she said said in the Instagram post shared on Friday, July 9, responding to “someone” who “pointed out” out she “needed” to lose some pounds.

“But since I haven’t been successful with that my whole entire life, at 61 I’m still dealing with [it],” she said through tears as she spoke to the camera, makeup-free. “You think I’m not tired of it, lady? Where’s the compassion. You think a stupid little comment like ‘you need to lose weight’ — not f****** helpful,” the Hot in Cleveland actress sternly went on, explaining she came across the negative remark while “going through recipes online” and made “the mistake of reading the comments.” As part of Valerie’s digital brand, she regularly posts food content under the hashtag #ValeriesHomeCooking.

In the minute and 28 second video, she confessed that she also doesn’t have a “scale.” Alongside the video, shared with her 830,000 followers, she added a second message. “Aren’t we tired of body shaming women yet?! smh,” she penned, using an acronym for “shake my head.” Valerie, who iconically starred as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time from 1975 – 1984, admitted she was going to “delete” her stories because being “vulnerable” was “scary” — but ultimately left the social media posts up. “I realized it was hitting it a ‘good’ nerve with so many of you who were so sweet to dm and share your same vulnerability and struggles. We all could use a little more kindness and patience and grace, because we just never know what someone else is going through. So here it is. Not deleting. Owning it,” the Wilmington, Delaware native confidently said.

The Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today author is set to explore her lifelong weight struggles in the upcoming memoir, which is set for release in Jan. 2022. In a follow-up video, Valerie thanked fans and friends for their support. “Thank you. There’s so much kindness out there — I certainly do not feel so alone anymore,” she said over a morning coffee. “I just wanted to say thank you…seriously, let’s get back to me posting some delicious recipes,” she laughed.

Demi Lovato, her son Wolfgang Van Halen, and Food Network’s Ree Drummond all left supportive comments. “I love you. You said it yourself, you’re already enough AND whoever said that is hurting.. or not being shown enough compassion in their live,” Demi, who has been open on social about her own struggles with body image and food, penned. “I’m sorry you had to deal w this. Here for you always,” the Disney alum added.

“You’re perfect the way you are, Ma,” Wolfgang, 30, — who she shares with late ex Eddie Van Halen — added, along with, “I love you.” Meanwhile, Ree added that Valerie’s video was “everything” as she dubbed her friend an inspiration. “Beautiful Valerie, you inspire, you encourage, and you make people feel like everything is good and right. You have done this your whole life. You win.”