Paulina Porizkova Enjoys ‘Chasing Waterfalls’ In Blue Bikini On Wild, Jungle Vacation: Watch

Paulina Porizkova took to Instagram to share a stunning new video of herself standing under a waterfall and keeping cool while showing off her toned figure in a stylish swimsuit.

Paulina Porizkova, 56, knows how to keep cool and look fashionable while doing so! The gorgeous model shared a new video clip to Instagram on July 14 and in it, she was standing under a waterfall while wearing a pretty blue bikini. She had a big smile on her face as she threw her head back and let the water run over her long hair as large rocks surrounded her.

“Do go chasing waterfalls! While on a jungle hike, we stumbled on this amazing waterfall. Good thing I always wear a bikini to hike in the jungle.😜,” Paulina wrote in the caption of the video. “I should also add that we got totally lost after this, and wandered the jungle for about an hour before finding our way. Thank you for the great camera work and for trusting me to get us the hell out @wanderer50 #watefall #junglehike #puravida @luxuriousvillarental.”

Once Paulina shared her epic post, it didn’t take long for people to respond with kind comments. “Once a swimsuit model, always…,” one follower responded, referring to her modeling career over the years. “Feeling good on the inside radiants outer beauty outside 😉,” another wrote. A third shared, “Looking fantastic and fit. Great color bikini” and a fourth exclaimed, “Wow!! 🙌 Amazingly Beautiful ❤️ 😘😘😘.”

This isn’t the first time Paulina’s wowed in a bikini. The widower of Ric Ocasek also made headlines when she wore a gold bikini in another vacation pic she posted `in June. She was standing outside on steps that appeared to be near a pool area. She explained in the caption that the two-piece was near and dear to her heart and one that had quite a few years on it.

“This one is probably about five years old but it’s become a recent favorite,” she wrote. “This is why I hold on to all my clothing, I always seem to like it better a few years down the line. When it’s not longer fashionable or worn by everyone.”