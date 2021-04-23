Paulina Porizkova, 56, Wears Nothing But Lingerie Bottoms While Cuddling With Her Dog — Pic

Paulina Porizkova is continuing to bask her the glory of her super sexy ‘Vogue’ Czechoslovakia cover shoot. She shared a sultry outtake wearing gold lingerie bottoms.

At 56-years-young, Paulina Porizkova still has the same long lean supermodel body that made her reign supreme in the industry during the 1980s. The Czech-born beauty proved age is nothing but a number in a saucy cover shoot for Vogue Czechoslovakia’s May issue, and is sharing one of the photos taken of her for the spread to her Instagram page. In the Fri. Apr. 23 post, Paulina could be seen wearing nothing but a pair of gold lace underwear and her pet dog across one side of her bare chest. You can see the snapshot here.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover star was sitting back comfortably in a red striped cushioned chair with distressed wood arm-rests. Paulina had her elbows resting off either side, as she used her right hand to partially cover her bare breast. Her adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Ludwig cuddled on the left side of his mom’s chest. She put her hand sweetly on her pup, who probably had no idea it was being featured in a coveted Vogue shoot.

Paulina’s flat tummy was on display above the gold satin and lace high-cut underwear. The style allowed her lean legs to seem even longer. The only other item of clothing she was wearing was a lavender and orange sock with a white heel on her left foot, which was visible as she lifted her leg to rest it on her right knee.

Paulina had a glowing smile on her youthful face, and her pale blonde locks rested gently on her shoulders. She captioned the photo, “Just a regular day at home, lounging around half naked in socks and high heels, and my dog to keep me warm. You may think this looks impractical – and I have to agree. But I love the photo,” and thanked photographer Marie Tomanova, who shot Paulina’s Vogue spread.

Marie shared to her Instagram page the photos that are appearing in the issue, and the one of Paulina sitting with her dog appears to be an outtake. The snaps in her gold underwear that made the Vogue issue show Paulina standing up straight and tall, showing off her long, lean 5’10” frame while using her hands to cover her bare bust. The cover features Paulina in a racy see-through black sheer bodysuit, and all of the incredible photos inside for Paulina’s Vogue Czechoslovakia issue were taken in the model’s new apartment in New York’s Chelsea area. For someone who actively shares the trials and tribulations of aging naturally, Paulina makes 56 look half that!