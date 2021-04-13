Paulina Porizkova, 56, Rocks Sexy Sheer Bodysuit For ‘Vogue’ Czechoslovakia Cover — Pic

Paulina Porizkova looked absolutely stunning for the May issue of Vogue Czechoslovakia. Take a look at the glamorous star on the cover of the magazine!

Paulina Porizkova proved that she is simply an ageless beauty on the May issue cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia. The gorgeous model, 56, posed in a sheer, black bodysuit for the cover the of the mag, and looked like a total vision with her hair styled naturally and her makeup done to bring out her natural beauty. You can see the image for yourself here!

The longtime model has always been incredibly open about the various pressures and standards of beauty women face in the modeling industry and beyond, and she’s utilized social media to speak her truth. On April 2, the gorgeous star took to her Instagram account, posting a selfie where she worked her natural, gray hair. She also used the opportunity to speak with her followers, and offered some sage wisdom about aging, beauty, and more.

“As a woman, you are shamed if you look your age and you’re shamed if you do interventions to not look your age,” an excerpt from Paulina’s caption read, referencing the cosmetic work some women may choose to undergo as they age. “Is it any wonder that many celebrities would prefer not to have to defend their choices every single day?” Paulina went on.

“What if you went to your office and was always introduced as, ‘Jenny, who has Botox in her forehead and had a lower facelift,’ when you’re there to pitch a great new idea, or sell off on a deal, or just sign contracts? Would you be so keen on letting everyone know if it is then becomes what defines you as a person, rather that your abilities and talent and personality?”

Throughout her career, Paulina has shown her longtime fans that there is far more beneath the surface. She’s always been so open and honest about her relationship with beauty, aging, and more, and it’s so refreshing to see her thriving in this latest photo shoot and profile! We cannot wait to see how she conquers the industry next.