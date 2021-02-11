Paulina Porizkova, 55, Claps Back After She’s Told To Get A ‘Facelift & Botox’ To ‘Find A Nice Man’

Paulina Porizkova is au naturel! After confessing that her late husband Ric Ocasek left her nothing in his will, the model clarified she hasn’t touched her face.

Paulina Porizkova has no time for haters. The stunning 55-year-old took to Instagram to publicly respond to followers who commented about her natural, aging appearance — going as far to suggest that she should try Botox injections or even get plastic surgery! In a screenshot, a user wrote: “Honey just go get some work done you are not aging well, all the other old supermodels are doing it why not!?! You are spending all this money on products they are not working, just do it! Lower face lift, some filler and Botox it will make you feel great! Then you will find a nice man!!!!”

The insensitive comment comes just over a year after Paulina lost her late husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek. The gorgeous model then clapped back in an epic comment of her own, dubbing it “crap” to have to deal with. “Comments like these are much less helpful than the poster surely intended. On the more serious side- this is the kind of crap us, seasoned women, have to deal with all the time,” she began. “We’re told to be grateful for getting to be older (considering the alternatives) and simultaneously we’re shamed of daring to age,” she went on.

Recently, Paulina has slayed in her Instagram photos — particularly when it comes to make-up free selfies! Her skin was glowing in a post shared Jan. 29, revealing her picture perfect complexion without a wrinkle in sight. “I’M NOT PERSONALLY OFFENDED! Guys, this is not a post so you have to reassure me that I’m ‘still’ beautiful,” she went on. “I’m trying to show you what an aging public figure woman has to deal with on a daily basis. Any wonder not many of us now haven’t had work done? Any wonder that visible ageing is now a “brave”choice for a woman in the public eye?” she added, also including the hashtags “#betweenjloandbettywhite,” ‘#sexyhasnoexpirationdate,” and “#ageism.” Paulina was applauded by other commenters for her stance and embracing her natural beauty,

The post comes just a day after she confessed to the struggles she’s experienced following Ric’s death, admitting she never signed a pre-nuptial agreement and was not included in his will. The couple share two sons together, Jonathan Raven, 27, and Oliver Orion, 22. Paulina said she regretted her choice not to sign a pre-nup in her early 20s in new interview with UBS Global Wealth Management and offered advice for women who may find themselves in a similar situation. “Now if I had a daughter, any of my goddaughters or granddaughters or any of the young women I know…if there’s one good thing I could do for them is to let them hear my story of how romance eclipsed any financial thinking and what a bad idea that is,” she urged.