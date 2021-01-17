Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At Troll Who Insists She’s Had Botox: My ‘Beauty Secret’ Is Loving My Own Skin

Jennifer Lopez shared a video in which she washed her face with a face mask from her JLo Beauty collection and responded to a follower claiming she had ‘tons’ of ‘Botox’.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, is standing up for herself and kindness in her latest social media response. The singer clapped back at a follower who claimed she had “tons of Botox” in a comment on a video she posted that promoted one of her JLo Beauty face products. In the clip, the young-looking beauty showed off a clean make-up free face that just had one of her cleansing “limitless face masks” on it.

“It’s the first time I’m releasing this full video of when I first tried out limitless mask!!! Spoiler alert … we decidied [sic] not to charge $10,000 for them. 😂 @JLoBeauty now available on @amazon! #JLOBEAUTY ✨,” her caption for the post read.

One she posted it, it didn’t take long for the troll to respond, which prompted her own response. “But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express… you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying,” the follower’s comment read.

“LOL that’s just my face!!!” Jennifer responded. “For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!! Just sayin’. Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your skin!!”

She added, “And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others…don’t spend your time trying to bring others down…that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!!”

Other followers also came to Jen’s defense and complimented her natural beauty. “people can’t believe that you can have a healthy life style and take care of yourself and look great.😂Its possible,” one fan wrote. “no she doesn’t. Jlo has always looked the same. She is 💯 percent natural,” another wrote.

Jennifer’s latest clap back comes after she opened up about how a previous boyfriend advised her to get Botox while they were at a doctor’s appointment in her 20s, in a Dec. 2020 interview for Elle magazine. “I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” she told the outlet. “And [the doctor] said, ‘Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.’ I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, ‘I’m going to pass.’ I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, ‘Yeah, you should start it. I do that.’ I was like, no, thank you.”

“I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today,” she concluded.