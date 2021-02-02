Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 55, Wears Nothing In Sexy New Pic As She Claps Back At Age-Shamers

Paulina Porizkova took to Instagram to post an eye-catching photo of herself posing without any clothes and added a lengthy caption about the criticism women her age receive for showing off their bodies.

Paulina Porizkova, 55, is calling out age-shamers with a sexy nude pic and striking words of wisdom! The gorgeous model shared a photo of herself standing and posing in what appeared to be a bedroom while completely nude on Feb. 2. She was smiling while covering her chest area with her arm as the bottom part of the bed covered her bottom.

In the long caption for the pic, Paulina admitted her post was inspired by the responses actress Elizabeth Hurley, 55, received on one of her sexy pics and went into detail about why it’s not okay to shame a woman who wants to show off her incredible body just because of her age.

“Put your clothes on. 😱Today, on a serious note, thoughts inspired by the brouhaha around a sexy photo of @elizabethhurley1 …,” she wrote at the beginning of the caption. “When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore – the more popular I was. In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency.”

“At fifty, I am reviled for it,” she continued. “‘Put on your clothes, grandma. Hungry for attention, are you? A little desperate here? You’re pathetic.’ Why is sexiness and nudity applauded in a woman’s youth and reviled in her maturity? Because of men.”

“Men are biologically programmed to spread their seed, inserting themselves into fertile containers which advertise their viability through youth,” she went on. “What does this say for men who do not want children? Men who have all the kids they wanted? Men who don’t want kids right this second?

Unevolved.”

She finished the caption strong by explaining women shouldn’t “need to be validated” by men. “And what does this say for women like myself, who need to be validated by the male gaze?

Insecure,” she wrote. “The only thing that is pathetic here is allowing others to set your priorities. #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #betweenjloandbettywhite”

Once Paulina shared her bold photo and message, it didn’t take long for many of her followers to respond, including Elizabeth. “You are one of the most beautiful women to ever inhabit this planet- and I know this for sure because I studied you in immense detail when I joined the @esteelaudercompanies after you! You remain as ravishing as ever,” her response read along with three kissing emojis.

“haha. Look who’s talking,” Paulina replied with her own kissing emojis.

This isn’t the first time Paulina posted a natural photo of herself along with a caption about aging. On Jan. 29, she also posted a makeup-free close-up selfie, which can be seen above, and clapped back at people suggesting she do things to herself, such as face lifts, to try and look younger. “The combination of my learning, maturing, and earning my wrinkles, combined with the way I look, I believe is the best balance I have ever had,” she wrote before adding, “sorry all you who can’t see beauty when it differs from preconceived social notions.😜”