Paulina Porizkova, 55, Tries On 20-Year-Old Bikini Bottom & It Still Fits Like Perfection

Paulina Porizkova proved she’s still got her swimsuit model body at age 55. She rocked a super tiny bikini bottom that she bought two decades ago, while wearing absolutely nothing else in a new photo.

Paulina Porizkova made hearts race when she flaunted her incredible swimwear figure as the back to back 1984 and 1985 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover model. 35 years later, she’s still got her killer bikini body, and she’s able to wear decades old swimwear. The 55-year-old beauty tried on an itty-bitty snakeskin print string bottom that she first bought 20 years ago and showed how she looked in them with her Instagram followers on July 22. She kept pulses high for her fans by not wearing anything besides her bottom in the sexy, yet cheeky snapshot.

Paulina could be seen in the buff while standing on her porch, holding onto the tiny bottom with a hip string that looked like it was coming apart. She covered her breasts by putting her arm across her chest for the shot, as to keep IG safe with their no nudity guidelines. The Polish-born stunner still has ridiculously tight abs and toned legs, and looked like someone half her age in the photo.

Paulina wore her hair pulled back in a bun, and showed off a huge smile on the face that used to represent Estee Lauder cosmetics. She could be seen pointing at a black line near her hip, and explained that it was from the swimsuit’s dye, as it was rubbing off on her body. It turned out that her 20-year-old bikini was self-destructing.

The model wrote in the caption, “#wednesdaywearables presents: nothin but 20 year old bikini bottoms. It’s supposed to be tan-thru since I hate bikini lines, but it never worked all that well. I still liked it for the material dries super fast.” She went on to explain, “And I thought it was indestructible until this. Black marks that resemble tar started to appear on my hips and shoulders. Couldn’t figure it out for a while – until today – eureka! It’s the black dye coming off. Time for one of us to retire!’ Paulina joked. Obviously the swimsuit is going in the garbage bin, because there’s no way Paulina can retire when she still looks so amazing.

And how wild is it that 20 years later, she could still fit into the same tiny swimwear at age 55? That’s no small feat, especially with as small as the bottom was, they would be totally unforgiving with even a single body flaw. While Paulina’s figure is still perfection, she joked in the hashtag that she’s “#betweenjloandbettywhite.” Both Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Betty White, 98, would probably be proud to be associated with Paulina and her amazing body.