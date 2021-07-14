Watch

Dwyane Wade Shares Precious Video Of Daughter Kaavia, 2, Playing Golf For The First Time: Watch

Dwyane Wade Kaavia James Union Wade
Shutterstock
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union stuns in all white as she steps out for a romantic dinner date with her husband Dwyane Wade at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nebraska NCAA college basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, right, poses with Gabrielle Union, her husband Dwyane Wade and their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, during a break in a football game between Nebraska and Ohio State, in Lincoln, Neb Ohio St Nebraska Football, Lincoln, USA - 28 Sep 2019
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Ralph&Russo show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 20 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer

Dwayne Wade adorably taught his daughter a love for the game of golf with a bunch of cute videos from

Fore! Former NBA star Dwyane Wade39, seemed incredibly proud of his daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, 2, when he took her for her first ever golf lesson on Tuesday July 13. Dwyane shared a bunch of photos and videos of the toddler’s first time out on the green and posted them to his Instagram Stories. He shared videos of Kaavia, wearing a pink t-shirt, shorts and sneakers, swinging tiny golf clubs around, trying to get a feel for the sport.

While most of the clips were on Dwyane’s Instagram Stories, he also posted a few photos and a video to the Instagram that he and his wife Gabrielle Union48, run for their child. In the first photo, Kaavia looked stoic as she held a tiny driver, really taking up a true golfer’s stance. In video, she seemed really pleased with herself, after she hit her ball pretty hard with a tiny putter. Unfortunately, it looks like golf was a little too much for the youngster. In the last picture, she lied down on the ground and Dwyane stood over her with a hilarious look on his face, while waiting for her to get up.

Dwyane and Kaavia at the 2019 Kids Choice Awards. (Shutterstock)

The first video in the series of videos was actually originally from Complex editor-in-chief Noah Callahan-Bever. Noah posted a video from early in the group lesson, joking that the “indoctrination” into loving golf started at an early age. Dwyane also quipped about how much dad’s do love golf. “If you wanna get dads out to support the kids, give them golf lessons,” he kidded. Besides sharing cute shots of the girls’ golf instructors teaching them some of the basics of the game, Dwyane also shared a few silly shots where it looked like Kaavia was not having the lesson at all, including one where she looked pouty and the one of her lying on the ground.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Photos Of Scott Disick, Chris Brown & More

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and Super Dad, Bradley Cooper makes sure to shower his daughter Lea with kisses before sending her off to school in New York. The doting father can't help but flaunt his amazing father/daughter bond for the world to see.Pictured: Bradley CooperBACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter share a GirlDad moment as they attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California Pictured: Jay Z,Blue Ivy Carter Ref: SPL5155054 080320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom carries Daisy Dove Bloom in a chest carrier while out on a hike in Hawaii with who is believed to be Katy Perry's sister. 28 Feb 2021 Pictured: Orlando Bloom. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA736547_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The daddy-daughter golf outing wasn’t the first adorable videos that Dwyane and Gabrielle have shared of their daughter. When Kaavia learned her ABC’s in February, Gabrielle posted an incredibly sweet video of the girl singing them for her mom.The couple posted a cute video of Kaavia splashing in a pool back in March 2021. They also put an adorable pair of bunny ears on the little girl to celebrate Easter in April.