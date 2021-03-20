Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia, 2, Is So Cute Splashing In The Pool

Kaavia James looked like she was having the time of her life while spending time in a pool to ‘wash’ her ‘feet.’

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s adorable daughter Kaavia, 2, is already enjoying a splash in a pool and it’s not even summer yet! The cutie used her arms to swim around in a new Instagram video on her page and looked as happy as could be. She was singing while enjoying the water and hilariously said, “My feet are dirty,” to which Gabrielle could be heard asking, “Your feet are dirty?!”

The funny moment was mentioned in the caption for the video. “I mean, why else do people swim if not to wash their feet?” it read.

Once the clip was posted, it didn’t take long for people to comment on it and most users seemed to love it. “She’s adorable. The best personality,” one follower wrote while another one called her “a water baby.” A third wrote, “She’s a tough strong little cookie I love it and a fish 😂💕💕” and a fourth gushed that she’s “so well spoken for her age.”

Before her latest pool video, Kaavia made followers swoon when she sang her ABCs in a Feb. 27 video on her Instagram page. In addition to singing, she hopped on a pink and purple toy bike and showed off her high energy as she donned a pink dress with bows. “When you trying to sing your ABCs but realize you need some jumper cables,” the caption for the video read.

When Kaavia is not getting attention solo, she’s doing so with her gorgeous mom. She and Gabrielle posed while wearing matching neon green and blue bathing suits during an outing on a beach in Dec. and they were some of the best mother-daughter pics we’ve ever seen! The proud actress also wore a black bucket hat with the swimsuit and flaunted a smile as she spent time with the precious tot.

Kaavia also knows how to make fun memories with her dad too. Who can forget when she joined Dwyane for a FaceTime call with Shaquille O’Neal on the March 24 episode of NBA on TNT via livestream last year? She made fans laugh when Shaq tried to get her attention by blowing kisses and talking baby talk and she just gave him some serious side eye!

We can’t to see what other Kaavia pics and videos Gabrielle and Dwyane decide to share in the future!