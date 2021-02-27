Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia, 2, Is So Cute Singing The ABCs For Mom

An energetic Kaavia Wade couldn’t help but jump around while singing an alphabet song in an adorable new video posted to her Instagram account.

Kaavia Wade, 2, showed off her excitement in learning her ABCs in a Feb. 27 Instagram post. The cute daughter of Gabrielle Union, 48, and Dwyane Wade, 39, was wearing a light pink short-sleeved dress that had bows on the sleeves and back in a video that showed her singing the alphabet while jumping around. She also crawled around the floor and hopped on a pink and purple toy bike while the person behind the camera, who sounded like Gabrielle, laughed.

“When you trying to sing your ABCs but realize you need some jumper cables,” the caption for the funny video read.

Once it was shared, followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts and they all seemed to love the memorable clip. “We love you Kaav 😄,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “🤣🤣🤣that’s exactly how you suppose to sing them Kav!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Spice them up!!!”

A third gushed, “How does your heart fill with so much love for a complete stranger? She brings me so much joy. Thanks for sharing her” and a fourth exclaimed, “This is too funny!”

This isn’t the first time that Kaavia has gotten attention for being as hilarious as can be. The tot often wows in various social media videos that show her growing and learning and it’s always such a joy to watch. On Jan. 16, the cutie made her followers laugh when she showed off her “shady baby” attitude while eating toast

She also knows how to take amazing photos that prove she’s already a fashion icon. Whether she’s twinning with her doting mom in a neon green swimsuit, or posing in comfortable pink pajamas while flaunting an “unimpressed” face, this little lady is a star and knows how to make a lasting impression!

She’s also been spotted posing on the red carpet with her proud parents. The baby girl showed up to the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in 2019,which can be seen in the pic above, and looked at the cameras while wearing a white sleeveless dress as her parents happily held her.