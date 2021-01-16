Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia, 2, Shows Off Her ‘Shady Baby’ Attitude While Eating Toast

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s adorable daughter Kaavia was ‘debating whether to jump into some mess’ while enjoying some food in a cute new video.

Gabrielle Union, 48, and Dwyane Wade, 38, showed off a brand new video of their growing daughter Kaavia, 2, on Jan. 16 and it was definitely too cute for words. In the Instagram clip, which was posted to Kaavia’s own page, the little tot is eating what appears to be toasted bread as part of a sandwich and is giving the camera a feisty look. “When you’re debating whether to jump into some mess… Hard pass #ShadyBaby,” the funny caption for the video read.

There was no shortage of comments on the funny video once it was published and followers seemed to love Kaavia’s facial expression. “There is NOTHING funnier than her facial expressions!!!” one follower wrote while another gushed, “She is soooo expressive!! Love this shady baby😍😍😍.”

“She is so beautiful,” a third pointed out while a fourth joked, “Shady said let me just sit here and eat my food.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen funny videos of Kaavia! The proud parents often share memorable moments with her either on their own social media accounts or the one they made for her. Whether she’s showing off an “unimpressed” face in a photo op, or talking to her mom on camera, this little lady is already quite the character!

On Jan. 7, Gabrielle couldn’t help but crack up in a video that showed Kaavia refusing to share her pasta. In the clip, the actress gently asked the toddler if she could share the last bit of her noodles, even one piece, and Kaavia responded by hilariously groaning/growling while also yanking her bowl away. Gabrielle then went on to eventually grab a single piece of the pasta but her small gal grabbed it and put it back in her bowl.

“I needed this laugh today. Thought y’all might as well. @kaaviajames ladies and gentlemen,” Gabrielle captioned the video. It of course received just as many lovable responses as her latest post and proved that Kaavia definitely knows how to leave a lasting impression in the funniest and best way!